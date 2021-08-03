Baillie Gifford's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Trades

Scotland-based investment firm Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of this year. The firm’s top trades of the quarter include reductions in its Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial) and Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial) holdings alongside additions to its The Trade Desk Inc. ( TTD, Financial) and 10x Genomics Inc. ( TXG, Financial) positions.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) was established over 100 years ago as an investment partnership to seek superior, long-term investment returns. The firm’s investment philosophy focuses on growth across a global universe. Fundamental analysis and proprietary research are core to the team’s bottom-up approach.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the firm’s portfolio consisted of 470 stocks, with 39 new holdings. It was valued at $205.19 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 5%. Top holdings include Moderna Inc. ( MRNA, Financial), Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial), Illumina Inc. ( ILMN, Financial), Amazon and Shopify Inc. ( SHOP, Financial).

The top represented sectors are consumer cyclical (28.36%), healthcare (22.45%) and technology (19.64%).

Amazon

The second quarter saw the firm pull back its fourth largest holding in Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) for the sixth quarter in a row. The sale of 433,354 shares cut the holding by 14.7%. The shares traded at an average price of $3,316.50 throughout the quarter. Overall, the sale had a -0.75% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 456.72%.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $482 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume, or GMV, in 2020. Retail related revenue represented approximately 83% of total revenue, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database and other offerings (12%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 2020, led by Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

On Aug. 3, the stock was trading at $3,317.80 per share with a market cap of $1.68 trillion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a fair value rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s operating and net margins have both hit 10-year highs and beat 65% to 75% of industry competitors.

Alphabet

The Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) position in the firm’s portfolio was slashed during the quarter with the sale of 627,675 shares. The shares traded at an average price of $2,375.56 during the quarter, well above the firm’s average price paid per share, bringing the total estimated gain of the holdling to 169.11%. The reduction had an overall impact of -0.73% on the portfolio.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet's revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet's moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more.

As of Aug. 3, the stock was trading at $2,712.25 per share with a market cap of $1.79 trillion. The shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue, a declining operating margin and a declining gross margin. While the company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 4.86 ranks poorly compared to industry competitors, an Altman Z-Score of 13.4 places the company well into the safe zone away from bankruptcy.

The Trade Desk

During the quarter, the fund boosted its holding in The Trade Desk ( TTD, Financial). An additional 11.23 million shares grew the holding by 27.22%. The shares were purchased throughout the quarter at an average price of $63.87. The purchase had a 0.42% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 93.83%.

The Trade Desk is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels. Its products include a data management platform, cross-device targeting, video advertising and mobile advertising.

The stock was trading at $82.74 per share with a market cap of $39.25 billion. A second spike in share prices has left the stock trading at a significantly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and a declining operating margin. 2020 saw the company’s cash flows take off after several inconsistent years.

Mastercard

The firm shrank its Mastercard ( MA, Financial) holding by 29.93% with the sale of 1.81 million shares. The shares traded at an average price of $371.26 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the firm has gained 220.75% on the holding since 2013 and the sale had a -0.36% impact on the portfolio.

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed $4.8 trillion in purchase transactions during 2020. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

On Aug. 3, the stock was trading at $366.41 per share with a market cap of $361.46 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 10 out of 10 and a valuation ratio of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The staggering profitability rating comes thanks to over a decade of returns on invested capital easily supporting the weighted average cost of capital.

10x Genomics

Rounding out the firm’s top trades of the quarter was an addition to its fresh-faced 10x Genomics ( TXG, Financial) holding. The purchase of 3.63 million shares at an average price of $181.04 boosted the holding by 260.35%. Over the last year the holding has gained a meager 3.29% and the purchase had a 0.35% impact on the portfolio.

10x Genomics is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products and Informatics Software among others.

As of Aug. 3, the stock was trading at $177.47 per share with a market cap of $19.51 billion. The shares have been back on the rise after peaking just over $200 per share in April and June.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for inventory building up, a Sloan Ratio indicating poor quality earnings and a Beneish M-Score indicating the company may manipulate its financials. While the company has slowly raised revenue each year it has failed to bring in positive net income.