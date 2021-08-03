Logo
Limbach Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the Company will be releasing its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will also be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts the following morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Charlie Bacon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jayme Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike McCann, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Matt Katz, Executive Vice President of Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Friday, August 13, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers:

866-604-1698

International Callers:

201-389-0844

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https%3A%2F%2F78449.themediaframe.com%2Fdataconf%2Fproductusers%2Flmb%2Fmediaframe%2F46045%2Findexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems for a diversified group of commercial, institutional and light industrial markets. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

