Hayward Holdings to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

Hayward+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Stuart Baker, Vice President Business Development, will be participating in the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 4, at 11:00 a.m. ET. A link to the live webcast along with an investor presentation can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

