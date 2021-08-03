Logo
tru Independence LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Triumph Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company tru Independence LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Triumph Group Inc, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, tru Independence LLC. As of 2021Q2, tru Independence LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of tru Independence LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of tru Independence LLC
  1. Corning Inc (GLW) - 190,881 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 37,303 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,995 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.3%
  4. Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 138,762 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. Boeing Co (BA) - 31,281 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.786800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 123,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 40,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 129,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 370.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 233,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.747000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goliath Resources Ltd (B4IF)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Goliath Resources Ltd by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $0.41 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.52. The stock is now traded at around $0.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd (E35)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.49, with an estimated average price of $0.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Strikepoint Gold Inc (STKXF)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Strikepoint Gold Inc by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.22, with an estimated average price of $0.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.157000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Metals X Ltd (MLXEF)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Metals X Ltd by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $0.16 and $0.23, with an estimated average price of $0.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.192000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 354,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.3%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. tru Independence LLC still held 17,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.07%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. tru Independence LLC still held 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.69%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. tru Independence LLC still held 51,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.89%. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.609500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. tru Independence LLC still held 472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.06%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. tru Independence LLC still held 661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.67%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. tru Independence LLC still held 53,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of tru Independence LLC. Also check out:

1. tru Independence LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. tru Independence LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. tru Independence LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that tru Independence LLC keeps buying
