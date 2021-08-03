tru Independence LLC Buys Unilever PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Triumph Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: UL, KMB, DFAI, ESGV, EMXC, EUSB, QQEW, ESGE, SUSB, DMXF, TT, IGIB, KIE, DSI, COF, VCIT, FIXD, NXTG, LIN, EDOW, TSLA, EFV, FFEB, MTUM, AZN, MO, HYG, FXO, FTGC, DFUS, CME, EMGF, NAD, BNDX, IHI, JHMM, PGX, MTCH, CB, CCI, AOR, GOOG, CRM, EZU, CVX, ETHE, FNF, JHME, KUYAF, MDT, AG, HYLB, RTX, SAVA, JHMD, EWJ, FNY, DLR, FBT, SRLN, FXH, EFG, BMY, CAT, CL, ALB, NEE, PENN, TD, WMT, VZ, SYY, VEU, AMRS, BLK, FYX, HDV, DGRO, DFAS, FPXI, EPP, NVCR, MLLCF, KO, FIS, FCTR, UBER, FNX, CNC, EWU, TBT, PSK, VXTRF, CRDOF, FTSM, PFG, AMAT, MRVL, OMC, CIBR, MMM, CTVA, KKR, GDLC, AEP, XOM, GLPI, MSI, USB, 4LRA, SDY, BIIB, BKI, NZF, WELL, ITOT, LMBS, NEA, GS, PEY, IR, NOBL, FIDI, ORCL, CUBXF, GMVMF, TMQ, GPTRF, FOSYF, FCUUF, GMTNF, 4960, DFPP,

UL, KMB, DFAI, ESGV, EMXC, EUSB, QQEW, ESGE, SUSB, DMXF, TT, IGIB, KIE, DSI, COF, VCIT, FIXD, NXTG, LIN, EDOW, TSLA, EFV, FFEB, MTUM, AZN, MO, HYG, FXO, FTGC, DFUS, CME, EMGF, NAD, BNDX, IHI, JHMM, PGX, MTCH, CB, CCI, AOR, GOOG, CRM, EZU, CVX, ETHE, FNF, JHME, KUYAF, MDT, AG, HYLB, RTX, SAVA, JHMD, EWJ, FNY, DLR, FBT, SRLN, FXH, EFG, BMY, CAT, CL, ALB, NEE, PENN, TD, WMT, VZ, SYY, VEU, AMRS, BLK, FYX, HDV, DGRO, DFAS, FPXI, EPP, NVCR, MLLCF, KO, FIS, FCTR, UBER, FNX, CNC, EWU, TBT, PSK, VXTRF, CRDOF, FTSM, PFG, AMAT, MRVL, OMC, CIBR, MMM, CTVA, KKR, GDLC, AEP, XOM, GLPI, MSI, USB, 4LRA, SDY, BIIB, BKI, NZF, WELL, ITOT, LMBS, NEA, GS, PEY, IR, NOBL, FIDI, ORCL, CUBXF, GMVMF, TMQ, GPTRF, FOSYF, FCUUF, GMTNF, 4960, DFPP, Added Positions: TGI, VTI, MBB, FVD, LUV, IEF, BP, FMC, LYB, CMA, USMV, GBTC, KR, MLXEF, STKXF, E35, AFMJF, B4IF, 1AH0, EFA, SLV, VTRS,

TGI, VTI, MBB, FVD, LUV, IEF, BP, FMC, LYB, CMA, USMV, GBTC, KR, MLXEF, STKXF, E35, AFMJF, B4IF, 1AH0, EFA, SLV, VTRS, Reduced Positions: IVV, VEA, IEFA, MUB, QUAL, AGG, BAC, MSFT, VWO, IUSV, IUSG, AAPL, GLD, IJR, UNH, ACN, HON, FISV, IEMG, JPM, COST, ECL, UNP, GDX, DIS, UVXY, PSLV, AMGN, TXN, XLF, IUSB, LHX, LMT, ENR, V, FDX, APD, MMC, CMCSA, GLW, JNJ, ELRRF, 1CU0, CBGZF, DNCVF, ISVLF, VCSH, XLRE, FTCS, XLV, XLY, BDN, CVS, PEP, SILJ, SZSMF, SSVFF, 7N11,

IVV, VEA, IEFA, MUB, QUAL, AGG, BAC, MSFT, VWO, IUSV, IUSG, AAPL, GLD, IJR, UNH, ACN, HON, FISV, IEMG, JPM, COST, ECL, UNP, GDX, DIS, UVXY, PSLV, AMGN, TXN, XLF, IUSB, LHX, LMT, ENR, V, FDX, APD, MMC, CMCSA, GLW, JNJ, ELRRF, 1CU0, CBGZF, DNCVF, ISVLF, VCSH, XLRE, FTCS, XLV, XLY, BDN, CVS, PEP, SILJ, SZSMF, SSVFF, 7N11, Sold Out: VIG, SCHB, STLD, BSV, ATI, VUG, SPYV, NUE, SPYG, VGT, BND, BIV, TMO, SCHF, BRK.B, CDW, SPY, APH, SCHM, VIS, AMZN, GOOGL, BIL, FDN, DHR, MCD, GDDY, PKI, SSNC, VBR, SHV, LQD, MLM, IJH, ENTG, MORN, HD, CINF, XLK, VBK, CLVT, FRC, BRO, ADBE, PAYX, ULTA, ABT, VDC, TSCO, STE, SCI, J, CDAY, MDY, VFH, XLI, TTC, AME, BOND, VYM, SYK, ESGU, BDX, EVBG, MKC, VB, IBB, WSM, ROP, VO, IVW, ADP, IWV, WMS, MTN, TIP, EMB, VAW, XLC, SMDV, SCHE, EFAV, VNLA, EW, XLE, EL, GDXJ, VXUS, TLT, LLY, EXAS, XLP, IEI, ITW, POOL, NOC, SHW, ROL, LOW, DG, SCHX, CHTR, FB, SLYV, SAIA, FPX, LYV, MDYG, SLYG, MA, DUK, TGT, RGEN, QQQ, XLB, NKE, PG, PCY, XLU, IWM, SHAK, SBUX, GOVT, ICE, ESGD, VLUE, AON, AAP, KMI, 0NFA, IAG, SYN, 0ULA, USAS, CVVUF, N9S, 2NZ, KOOYF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unilever PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Triumph Group Inc, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, tru Independence LLC. As of 2021Q2, tru Independence LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of tru Independence LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Corning Inc (GLW) - 190,881 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 37,303 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,995 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.3% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 138,762 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Boeing Co (BA) - 31,281 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.786800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 123,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 40,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 129,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.81 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 370.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 233,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.747000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Goliath Resources Ltd by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $0.41 and $0.62, with an estimated average price of $0.52. The stock is now traded at around $0.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.49, with an estimated average price of $0.4. The stock is now traded at around $0.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Strikepoint Gold Inc by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $0.15 and $0.22, with an estimated average price of $0.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.157000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Metals X Ltd by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $0.16 and $0.23, with an estimated average price of $0.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.192000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 354,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.3%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. tru Independence LLC still held 17,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.07%. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. tru Independence LLC still held 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.69%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. tru Independence LLC still held 51,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.89%. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.609500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. tru Independence LLC still held 472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.06%. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. tru Independence LLC still held 661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

tru Independence LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.67%. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. tru Independence LLC still held 53,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.