Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Vidler Water Resources Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: AVUV, AVDV, CTO, VWTR, DFAC, ABEV, AVEM, SU, AMR, DFAI, VAL, AGO, IDT, VTIP, VTWV, CC,
- Added Positions: IVOL, VONV, VYM, DISCK, VIG, CLF, VIGI, AR, BSM, KMB, OXY, CEF, CVX, CLB, TTI, QCOM, ENB, SLV, VGK, COST, VT, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, WRB, IAU, AMAT, Y, WTM, BX, L, MKL, TGNA, MSFT, VGSH, JNJ, AAPL, INTC, CSCO, MNR, SOR, GAM, BAM, OVLY, ABT, DSSI, CARS, PYPL, DNOW, BR, RVT, RMT, EMR, GEOS, NVR, MHK, MET, MCF, TPHS, FCX, AXP, BORR, BHF, HP, BATRK, DMLP, GNK, FWONK, MAC, WY, CET, TK, FNF, BAC, CVS,
- Sold Out: PID0, ALLY, CSWI, TRC, GCI,
For the details of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mraz%2C+amerine+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,631 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 23,220 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 32,127 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 583,190 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 16,808 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.675700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 59,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 55,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 222.25%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 95.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.327900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.Sold Out: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57.Sold Out: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment