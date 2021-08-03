Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Vidler Water Resources Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: AVUV, AVDV, CTO, VWTR, DFAC, ABEV, AVEM, SU, AMR, DFAI, VAL, AGO, IDT, VTIP, VTWV, CC,

AVUV, AVDV, CTO, VWTR, DFAC, ABEV, AVEM, SU, AMR, DFAI, VAL, AGO, IDT, VTIP, VTWV, CC, Added Positions: IVOL, VONV, VYM, DISCK, VIG, CLF, VIGI, AR, BSM, KMB, OXY, CEF, CVX, CLB, TTI, QCOM, ENB, SLV, VGK, COST, VT, MRK,

IVOL, VONV, VYM, DISCK, VIG, CLF, VIGI, AR, BSM, KMB, OXY, CEF, CVX, CLB, TTI, QCOM, ENB, SLV, VGK, COST, VT, MRK, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, WRB, IAU, AMAT, Y, WTM, BX, L, MKL, TGNA, MSFT, VGSH, JNJ, AAPL, INTC, CSCO, MNR, SOR, GAM, BAM, OVLY, ABT, DSSI, CARS, PYPL, DNOW, BR, RVT, RMT, EMR, GEOS, NVR, MHK, MET, MCF, TPHS, FCX, AXP, BORR, BHF, HP, BATRK, DMLP, GNK, FWONK, MAC, WY, CET, TK, FNF, BAC, CVS,

BRK.B, WRB, IAU, AMAT, Y, WTM, BX, L, MKL, TGNA, MSFT, VGSH, JNJ, AAPL, INTC, CSCO, MNR, SOR, GAM, BAM, OVLY, ABT, DSSI, CARS, PYPL, DNOW, BR, RVT, RMT, EMR, GEOS, NVR, MHK, MET, MCF, TPHS, FCX, AXP, BORR, BHF, HP, BATRK, DMLP, GNK, FWONK, MAC, WY, CET, TK, FNF, BAC, CVS, Sold Out: PID0, ALLY, CSWI, TRC, GCI,

Modesto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Vidler Water Resources Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Blackstone Group Inc, Ally Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,631 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 23,220 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 32,127 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 583,190 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Markel Corp (MKL) - 16,808 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.675700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 59,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 55,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 222.25%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 95.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.327900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11.