Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Vidler Water Resources Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Sells Vidler Water Resources Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Modesto, CA, based Investment company Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Vidler Water Resources Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Blackstone Group Inc, Ally Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mraz%2C+amerine+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 206,631 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  2. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 23,220 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 32,127 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 583,190 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  5. Markel Corp (MKL) - 16,808 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.675700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 59,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 55,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 28,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 116,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 222.25%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 102.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 95.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.327900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $141.33, with an estimated average price of $127.75.

Sold Out: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Sold Out: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider