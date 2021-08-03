Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Cedar Fair LP, NVR Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: TYL, QQQ, AAPL, LPX, SPGI, MCW, GRP.U, TT, TFII, WOOF, IDXX, HAYW, CNI, CROX, BAMR, FIS, CIGI, SSNC, AMAT, LRCX, ZS, KL, INVH, IS, PAYX, HUBS, RUN, VST, ARRY, CNVY, BLDR, ETR, TAP, PLUG, NLOK, AMTX, BFAM, TDOC, PYPL, AGR, BALY, SNAP, DEN, GPACU, GPACU, TZPSU, AEACU, OCAXU, OEPWU, SSAAU, TLGA.U, NRACU, MDH.U, AAC.U, JOFFU, ATMR.U, PMGMU, CPTK.U, LGACU, KIIIU, KAIIU, TWNI.U, SLAMU, WARR.U, EJFAU, ASZ.U, DHBCU, LOKM.U, AMPI.U, ATAQU, ESM.U, WALDU, SPKBU, ROSS.U, NGCAU, HCNEU, JUGGU, MITAU, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, PAYO, EOCW.U, U, CMPS, EQD, ROT.U, PNTM.U, DNZ.U, TBCPU, KURIU, APGB.U, SCLEU, SPTKU, ABGI, SPGS.U, HIIIU, FACT.U, SNII.U, ISOS.U, TRCA.U, FRXB.U, FRONU, LCAAU, FZT.U, LGV.U, LEGAU, LCAHU, LCAHU, PSPC.U, S, S, IAS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, LAMR, LAD, V, EXP, SUI, TMO, SII, CM, CARR, WFG, FANG, CHWY, FCX, GOLD, CNQ, ETN, STE, TDY, AME, CRWD, STKL, WCN, VICI, GNRC, CSX, FSV, GPK, TAC, ENPH, FB, SILV, DIS, SLF, FRC, AR, YETI, SO, CVE, CMS, DVN, GOOGL, OHPAU, ECL, EXC, AQUA, FLS, HSKA, CZR, NXST, OSTK, PNR, PWR, RY, XYL, RGLD, SJR,
- Reduced Positions: FUN, NVR, MSFT, LEN, ROP, BRK.B, MA, HCC, AZPN, FISV, NEE, ADP, CHD, FNV, TD, VLO, ELS, TMUS, DHR, OSH, CHE, MSCI, JPM, TREB, CRH, CMCSA, BNS, TRI, AVTR, TWTR, SIX, OVV, AZEK, AWK, CHTR, NXE, DAR, CP, ADBE, TWLO, GPS, BAM, AEO, MAG, SYY, POOL, OKE, DKS, CRL, SCI, F, LNG, ENPC.U, LESL, ENPC, APSG, SEAH,
- Sold Out: NUE, PLNT, MFC, SPB, COST, UBER, PAYC, CVCO, UNP, DHI, ABNB, CCS, CNNE, AEM, LULU, HD, DPZ, EL, AMT, GPN, HFC, CLX, XEC, DG, BERY, PG, REG, SPG, SAM, MGA, SAND, PINS, POST, VMC, MLM, IQV, GOOG, EAF, APA, SNPS, GOOS, SU, LUV, MNST, QSR, ROIC, KRE, BMBL, USFD, FTV, MGM, TRP, TTEK, BKI, HZAC, STPK, AY, BEPC, UNH, USB, HES, AON, ADSK, DRI, D, ES, PH, PENN, TU, BURL, WFC, WYNN, XEL, CMG, TRGP, VAC, HASI, OR,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,535,700 shares, 39.51% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 3,162,300 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,095,200 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,900 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,912,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $490.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 133,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 310,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $435.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 582,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 706.06%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 771.82%. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 418,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 3928.11%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $365.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 216,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 319.12%. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 146,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $536.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11.Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.
