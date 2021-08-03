Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Cedar Fair LP, NVR Inc, Microsoft Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Tyler Technologies Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Cedar Fair LP, NVR Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lennar Corp, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 257 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,535,700 shares, 39.51% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 3,162,300 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,095,200 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,900 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,912,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $490.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 63,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 133,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 310,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $435.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 582,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 706.06%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 771.82%. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 418,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 3928.11%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $365.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 216,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 319.12%. The purchase prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 146,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $536.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.81 and $94.94, with an estimated average price of $88.11.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.