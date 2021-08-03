Logo
LDR Capital Management LLC Buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Sells Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Postal Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LDR Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp, sells Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Postal Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LDR Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, LDR Capital Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LDR Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ldr+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LDR Capital Management LLC
  1. SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 591,220 shares, 32.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 596,525 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.04%
  3. Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) - 533,895 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 1,199,916 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  5. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) - 550,985 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2018.85%
New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 395,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in City Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.54 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2018.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 550,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 596,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 107.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 220,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp by 1922.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.92, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 293,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.97 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PS Business Parks Inc by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $147.66 and $163.84, with an estimated average price of $157.11. The stock is now traded at around $153.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Sold Out: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Sold Out: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Sold Out: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $46.09 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $51.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of LDR Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. LDR Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LDR Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LDR Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LDR Capital Management LLC keeps buying
