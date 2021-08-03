GP Brinson Investments LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells MPLX LP

New Purchases: FSK, REET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells MPLX LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GP Brinson Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, GP Brinson Investments LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 134,470 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 541,082 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,199,999 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 205,661 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 441,677 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

GP Brinson Investments LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 441,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GP Brinson Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 135,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GP Brinson Investments LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.