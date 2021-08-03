GP Brinson Investments LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells MPLX LP

For the details of GP Brinson Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gp+brinson+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GP Brinson Investments LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 134,470 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 541,082 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,199,999 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 205,661 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 441,677 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
GP Brinson Investments LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 441,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
GP Brinson Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 135,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
GP Brinson Investments LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.
