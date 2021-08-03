Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

New Purchases: FNDB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Financial Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 248,377 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 104,614 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 266,195 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 247,305 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 111,801 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.

Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.