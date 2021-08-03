Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

- New Purchases: FNDB,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, SCHF, MDY, IJR, SCHD, VYM, BSV, XLP, SCHA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, EFA, IUSG,
- Sold Out: VGSH, VOO, VV, VEU, DD, IJT, IEF, DOW, DSI, PG, BLL, SPLG, ENS, ANTM, JPM, GSY, VWO, MA, CL, PEP, ORCL, GOOG, VBK, LOW, BIIB, CAT, XOM, GOOGL, IBM, SLY, KO, VUG, IJS, DHR, IJH, CMC, CTVA, KXI, IWO, FB, XLK, BAC, CLX, COST, NEE, CRM, SPMD, SCHO, SCHE, QQQ, CNS, GIS, HD, VIOO, TROW, TGT, TSLA, PFE, COF, TJX, TSM, CVX, IWS, MMM, IWN, IWM, RTX, CMCSA, FIX, UNH, D, EL, ACWX, DIS, HDB, MCD, COLD, PYPL, CC, MELI, KMB, LMT, TDC, VTI, TCI, CD, WORK, WMS, TAL, VTRS, MFC, INTC, ALGN, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Financial Management Group, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 248,377 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 104,614 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 266,195 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 247,305 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 111,801 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Sage Financial Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.
