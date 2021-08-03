Logo
1st Source Bank Buys Skyline Champion Corp, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Simon Property Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
South Bend, IN, based Investment company 1st Source Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Skyline Champion Corp, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Digital Realty Trust Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells Patrick Industries Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Simon Property Group Inc, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2021Q2, 1st Source Bank owns 266 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1ST SOURCE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1st+source+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1ST SOURCE BANK
  1. 1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,501,186 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 630,669 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 814,453 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 539,572 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,655 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $279.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 95.26%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $218.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1ST SOURCE BANK. Also check out:

1. 1ST SOURCE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1ST SOURCE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1ST SOURCE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1ST SOURCE BANK keeps buying
