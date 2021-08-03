1st Source Bank Buys Skyline Champion Corp, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Patrick Industries Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Simon Property Group Inc

New Purchases: SKY, FNOV, DNOV, DLR, IBDO, DJUN, BSJN, FJUN, OGN, GDX, MRVL, XLB, BCE, XLE, IBDS, IBDT, ESML, BSJP, BSJM, MPC, UHS, MCO, DEO, DXCM, DHF, NYMT,

SKY, FNOV, DNOV, DLR, IBDO, DJUN, BSJN, FJUN, OGN, GDX, MRVL, XLB, BCE, XLE, IBDS, IBDT, ESML, BSJP, BSJM, MPC, UHS, MCO, DEO, DXCM, DHF, NYMT, Added Positions: SDY, IWM, IWD, EEM, EFA, VWO, VEA, VTWO, TFC, DFEB, CVX, LLY, TJX, PMO, FDX, CRM, BX, NKE, AVGO, MRK, ECL, GVI, COP, MDY, BA, BP, XLU, EBAY, ZBH, WM, ANTM, SLB, LULU, V, PM, ABBV, ELAN, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, IJR, IVV, SPYV, VB, FISV, ADBE, MO, AEP, AMGN, BLK, BMY, CVS, CL, COST, CMI, DE, D, EOG, XOM, NEE, UNH, GD, GE, GIS, KEY, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MDT, MCHP, ES, CB, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TXN,

SDY, IWM, IWD, EEM, EFA, VWO, VEA, VTWO, TFC, DFEB, CVX, LLY, TJX, PMO, FDX, CRM, BX, NKE, AVGO, MRK, ECL, GVI, COP, MDY, BA, BP, XLU, EBAY, ZBH, WM, ANTM, SLB, LULU, V, PM, ABBV, ELAN, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, IJR, IVV, SPYV, VB, FISV, ADBE, MO, AEP, AMGN, BLK, BMY, CVS, CL, COST, CMI, DE, D, EOG, XOM, NEE, UNH, GD, GE, GIS, KEY, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MDT, MCHP, ES, CB, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TXN, Reduced Positions: PATK, EFV, GOOG, QQQ, AAPL, FVD, MSFT, AMZN, QCOM, NVS, HYG, GLD, VZ, TMO, T, NVDA, ABT, THFF, DHR, ADP, KO, IWR, IWP, IWB, IEF, APD, BDX, SCHW, CARR, C, CMG, WMT, GSK, UPS, UNP, CTSH, TRV, SO, DLTR, DUK, NI, ENB, INTU, ITW,

PATK, EFV, GOOG, QQQ, AAPL, FVD, MSFT, AMZN, QCOM, NVS, HYG, GLD, VZ, TMO, T, NVDA, ABT, THFF, DHR, ADP, KO, IWR, IWP, IWB, IEF, APD, BDX, SCHW, CARR, C, CMG, WMT, GSK, UPS, UNP, CTSH, TRV, SO, DLTR, DUK, NI, ENB, INTU, ITW, Sold Out: SPG, RWR, DKNG, PFF, KMPR,

South Bend, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skyline Champion Corp, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, Digital Realty Trust Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells Patrick Industries Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Simon Property Group Inc, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2021Q2, 1st Source Bank owns 266 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1ST SOURCE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1st+source+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,501,186 shares, 21.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 630,669 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 814,453 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 539,572 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,655 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $47.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $279.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 95.26%. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $218.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.17.