Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JFrog, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells WideOpenWest Inc, Livent Corp, The Joint Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JFrog, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells WideOpenWest Inc, Livent Corp, The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Ingalls & Snyder Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JFrog, ViacomCBS Inc, Farfetch, Teck Resources, sells WideOpenWest Inc, Livent Corp, The Joint Corp, , Athenex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ingalls & Snyder Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 451 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INGALLS & SNYDER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ingalls+%26+snyder+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INGALLS & SNYDER LLC
  1. Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 7,071,155 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 634,540 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 597,203 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,709 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,880,771 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 88,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 71,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 238,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2921.55%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $196.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 208.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 210,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 1095.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 259,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 170.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 108,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64.

Sold Out: (WDR)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Sold Out: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $83.92, with an estimated average price of $61.7.

Sold Out: BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC. (MYI)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of INGALLS & SNYDER LLC. Also check out:

1. INGALLS & SNYDER LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INGALLS & SNYDER LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INGALLS & SNYDER LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INGALLS & SNYDER LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider