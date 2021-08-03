Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JFrog, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells WideOpenWest Inc, Livent Corp, The Joint Corp

New Purchases: VIAC, FTCH, SPNT, AVGO, BWA, EQX, PAWZ, WPRT, CTO, OGN, O, HPE, COIN, SWKS, DISCA, COG, TUEM, SCHG, ATH, SQ, URTY, NOW, ABCM, BCX, WW, TGT, PAYX, J, DVAX, DKS, DOYU, FOREU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JFrog, ViacomCBS Inc, Farfetch, Teck Resources, sells WideOpenWest Inc, Livent Corp, The Joint Corp, , Athenex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ingalls & Snyder Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 451 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 7,071,155 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 634,540 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 597,203 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,709 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,880,771 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 88,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 71,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 238,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2921.55%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $196.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 208.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 210,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 1095.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 259,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 170.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 108,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $83.92, with an estimated average price of $61.7.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.