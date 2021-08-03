Money Matters Financial Group Inc Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, General Electric Co, BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SSUS, GE, FIBR,
- Added Positions: SCHX, EFA, SCHF, EEM, QUAL, USMV, JNK,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, MTUM, MINT,
- Sold Out: TLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Money Matters Financial Group Inc
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 370,342 shares, 49.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 354,692 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 229,712 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 240,518 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 68,775 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.51%
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 66,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $102.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor (FIBR)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor. The purchase prices were between $98.94 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.
