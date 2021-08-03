Logo
Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Tesla Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Advocates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Walt Disney Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advocates Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advocates Investment Management owns 730 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advocates Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advocates+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advocates Investment Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 461,877 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,413 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,633 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 537,328 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,989 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $711.974200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 308,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 110,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 183,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 105,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 100,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 302.78%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1512.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 500.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 295.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.741700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 241,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.11%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advocates Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Financial Advocates Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advocates Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advocates Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advocates Investment Management keeps buying
