Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Tesla Inc, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: TSLA, DFAC, DIS, EMXC, BIBL, PAVE, GCC, FTXR, PSR, RPV, XSOE, DOCU, IZRL, AIG, PTBD, UCON, SSNC, GSG, TRND, FTGC, VNQ, MYY, DEED, NWN, BLES, INDS, PTMC, FSLY, CIBR, FALN, RZV, NVAX, CLTL, FPXI, COF, ARKF, CLIX, GCOW, MLPX, SDVY, SPHQ, VIAC, QCOM, SPG, GM, DFAS, OLD, GD, MARA, CODX, HERO, IBDO, IHY, PPL, FPEI, HUSV, ISMD, FDX, FTNT, ADRE, FYX, IBD, RCII, TTWO, ESGV, GSEW, IQSU, CHD, SLM, NTG, QRVO, FVRR, FCAL, FNY, HDG, PBD, QQQJ, REET, SNSR, TPHD, ULST, WFH, KR, CRSP, MCFE, BBP, FSMB, FTXO, FYC, HNDL, IXG, MINT, RNDM, RNMC, RTM, RYH, SUB, USIG, UUP, CCJ, CTXS, WELL, NDAQ, NKTR, OLN, PKI, RPM, REGN, TMUS, SUN, FANG, FUBO, PJT, HUT, CNXC, CPNG, COIN, ARKQ, CALF, COMT, COPX, EQAL, GIGB, GMOM, GTO, IBDD, IBDM, IBDN, IDLV, NUSI, NXTG, OUNZ, RWK, RWL, SNLN, SPDV, STIP, VFH, VIXY, WWJD, ALB, AZN, TAP, JWN, NUE, OGE, RIG, TRNO, SPLK, AIF, BITF, BEKE, SNOW, BARK, DFUS, LDUR, SQQQ, FL, 3N7A,
- Added Positions: RSP, AGG, SHOP, VCSH, DBA, IHI, F, SIRI, ESGU, IUSB, PPLT, VCR, AAPL, GLD, CAT, FXL, QTEC, ROBO, MSFT, COP, MS, NEM, FXD, FXR, ITOT, IUSV, BMY, GE, GS, AOR, BLOK, EEM, ESGE, IUSG, TLT, VZ, AOM, FVD, VHT, VLUE, VUG, POR, FMB, FTSL, HYLS, SLY, TMO, ANGL, BIV, FEMS, SPMD, XLE, PH, PEP, LAC, EXPI, GSY, IJH, IVOL, IXN, PFF, SCHD, SCHV, URA, USMV, VCIT, XLB, T, IEP, BRK.B, STZ, COST, MPW, NVG, NMZ, TSLX, PYPL, EFV, EMB, FTA, PTNQ, QUAL, VEA, VONG, XLU, XMLV, ABT, APD, GOLD, CVS, EPD, ITW, INTU, KEY, LRCX, NFLX, NKE, SYY, TGT, TSCO, WEC, RQI, ETG, TDOC, RDFN, OTIS, ABNB, ARKK, BNDX, DGRO, EFA, EFG, FPE, GDX, GOVT, HYD, IWC, IWD, IWM, IWO, IWS, MBB, MOAT, NEAR, PBW, PTLC, SCHP, SGOL, SHM, SLYG, SPLV, SPTM, TBF, USHY, VOE, VOO, VOT, VTEB, XHE, XLF, XSD, PLD, AMGN, BIIB, CCEP, CCI, DHI, LLY, ENB, HL, HBAN, MDLZ, MGM, MAR, SPGI, PRU, RCL, SHW, AXON, TTE, VTR, NUV, VKQ, CHI, CHY, HYT, EVT, IGR, VMW, REI, AVGO, GNUS, EXPR, LPLA, DSL, NRZ, FSK, IIPR, AQST, UBER, BIPC, QS, AGGY, BOTZ, DVY, EMQQ, FINX, FIW, FNDF, IBB, IBUY, ISTB, IWR, IWV, IWY, IXUS, LGLV, PCY, PGX, PSK, QCLN, RWJ, SCHE, SCHM, VBK, VNQI, VONV, XME,
- Reduced Positions: SLV, LMBS, FDN, IVW, VIG, EBAY, QQQ, FTSM, SPLG, O, SDY, VBR, MU, DLN, IEFA, LQD, VXUS, BA, JPM, IGSB, IJR, XLI, CVX, FCX, FIXD, MTUM, CMCSA, DUK, GOOGL, OEF, VO, GOOG, IVV, VV, AMAT, BLUE, KHC, ACN, BP, LUV, V, FTCS, JPST, HD, KLAC, AOD, PSJ, XLY, AMD, INTC, FXZ, GBIL, IYW, MDIV, SCHX, VOOG, ADBE, HON, JNJ, IAU, MCHI, SPAB, TIP, VB, ALK, BLK, LMT, MDT, OKE, UNH, RVT, BX, CRWD, DIA, FLOT, FXH, IEF, MUB, SCHO, SHY, SPHD, SPIP, SRVR, TOTL, VWO, VYM, XLRE, CB, IVZ, XOM, NEE, IBM, KMB, LOW, MCD, NVS, LIN, SBUX, TXN, UNP, RTX, BCX, FB, ABBV, BABA, AKTS, SQ, PLTR, ARKG, BND, EFAV, FTC, FUMB, HDV, IYE, LIT, RPG, SPIB, SPYG, VGSH, VGT, XLV, MMM, ADP, C, KO, DEO, DHT, EMR, GILD, MCHP, NOC, PPG, PLUG, PG, PWR, RSG, SAP, CRM, SO, TJX, USB, VFC, WMT, WABC, WY, XLNX, RMT, MA, DAL, PM, TWLO, GRWG, ROKU, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CARR, ARKW, BIL, BOND, IGIB, DON, FBT, FEP, FMHI, FPX, FV, GSLC, IJJ, IJS, IJT, IWN, IWP, MGK, PSI, SCHB, SHYG, SLYV, VEU, VNLA, XLP, XMMO, XSLV, ASML, AEP, AMT, NLY, ARCC, AHT, CL, CPRT, DE, D, EIX, EXC, IRM, MRK, MET, NSC, ORCL, PNC, PZZA, PENN, PFE, RMD, SWKS, SWBI, SYK, RGR, TSM, TXT, THO, UPS, VLO, WFC, ET, VKI, CEF, VGM, PTY, MHI, MAV, EFR, EOI, EOD, AWP, G, MASI, PSX, NOW, ZTS, JD, NTNX, MBIO, SAIL, UPWK, SWAV, DOW, DDOG, DKNG, ACWV, AOA, EBND, EWY, FDM, FDT, FEX, FFTY, FIVG, FNDE, FXN, IGHG, IGM, IJK, ITA, IWF, IYR, JNK, KXI, MXI, PKW, PNQI, PPA, PRFZ, PTH, PWB, QQEW, SCHF, SH, SPSB, SPTS, SPYV, TDIV, VDC, VMBS, VT, VXF, XLC, XT,
- Sold Out: ITB, JKH, RDVY, JKK, SCHG, CSCO, FAN, ICLN, FISV, WAB, VMO, PBCT, JBLU, ALGN, SPPP, MVIS, ILMN, BIDU, CDNS, VKTX, SCHA, MELI, BLV, MPC, PDD, GRMN, CHGG, FTS, MBG, MDY, APPS, CWH, TTD, PEY, OKTA, EXPE, FXC, AMP, TFC, EDV, DHR, XBI, ROK, FSKR, SRLN, AXP, EZM, DTN, EWL, EWJ, BKLN, FDL, IEI, IGV, INDA, JKD, JKI, MDYG, NOBL, PCEF, SDOG, HTD, CCL, CI, CLX, ETN, EL, ICE, J, MMC, MSTR, ORLY, PCG, PDCE, SNA, WBA, ACIM, CSQ, BR, LULU, TCPC, CDW, CYBR, M44, ZS, DOMO, U, LSF, AAXJ, GCI, UNG, GSAT, VTGN,
For the details of Financial Advocates Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advocates+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advocates Investment Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 461,877 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,413 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,633 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 537,328 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,989 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $711.974200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 308,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 110,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 121,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 183,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 105,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 100,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 302.78%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1512.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 500.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 295.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.741700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 241,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.11%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.
