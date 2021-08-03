Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, KKR Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DFH, IDEV, RYH, FSK, TSLX, QID, ETHE, TGT, FIW, FB, VOO,
- Added Positions: IGSB, TOTL, SPIB, SBLK, TBT, IVV, SCHP, MLM, NVDA, CC, KYN, FANG, ILMN, ROP, TSM, APO, BAB, A, AOS, ABT, AWK, VWO, VLO, TMO, PYPL, ROST, PGR, DHR, ECL, EL, QQQ, AXP, AMZN, VO, AAPL, SHW, SCHO, JD, BLDR, CNC, JELD, PXD, NKE, MSFT, INTU, IJR, LH, CE, COO, ALV, COST, BND, CCI, CVS, GBTC, AER, HON, TER, ORLY, TDY, AXON, EXPO, POOL, FISV, GPN, QCOM, PHM, PSA, GOOGL, BKNG, ADBE, SHY, USIG, TIP, EMB, SQ, BFAM, ABBV, TCEHY, V, DUK, DIS, MTN, RTX, ICE, CVX, PFF, FDUS, SPDW, ETW,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, SUB, MUNI, BSV, VXF, IEMG, VNOPM.PFD, GOOG, SMMU, MDY, BMLPJ.PFD, GSPC.PFD, UNP, LLY, UPS, BAC, PEP, DVY, GLD, LMT, JNJ, LQD, HD, GD, KO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: KKRPA.PFD, SPSB, FSKR, MA, IWD, SPY, BBN, DHT,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 372,545 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.82%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 178,538 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 39,716 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,764 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 397,850 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 62,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)
Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)
Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 124,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKRPA.PFD)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.48.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.
