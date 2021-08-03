Logo
Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, KKR Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Kingfisher Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, KKR Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingfisher Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kingfisher Capital LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kingfisher Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingfisher+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kingfisher Capital LLC
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 372,545 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.82%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 178,538 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 39,716 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,764 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  5. PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 397,850 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 25,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 62,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)

Kingfisher Capital LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 124,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKRPA.PFD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kingfisher Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Kingfisher Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kingfisher Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kingfisher Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kingfisher Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider