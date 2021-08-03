Oakmont Corp Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells General Motors Co, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: F,

F, Added Positions: CZR, LBRT,

CZR, LBRT, Reduced Positions: GM,

GM, Sold Out: TMUS,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells General Motors Co, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Corp. As of 2021Q2, Oakmont Corp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAKMONT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakmont+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 944,709 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 548,793 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,060 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 427,559 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 913,898 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2918.16%

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,233,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmont Corp added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 2918.16%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.826000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 913,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.