Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, CommVault Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, AZO, SBUX, HURN, EAT, AJRD, VG, GT, ETHE, STEM, CURLF, TCNNF, EPRF, SLB, JAZZ, XSPA, 0ZF0, COIN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SWIR, IWM, SREV, LLNW, XLB, XLE, XLF, OIH, SPHB,
- Reduced Positions: CVLT, UNP, ADTN, BAC, ORLY, HD, LII, FDX, DG, TGT, LOW, CBRL, UPS, OZK, MUSA, CRMT, PEP, FIS, WMT, SCWX, DLTR, HOMB, NSRGY, DDS, ETR, EHC, NUE, BAX, KR, TSN, ARCB, WBA, SFNC, PTSI, CAR, JBHT, CRH, CAG, T, IPG, ABB, USAK, PPC, MSFT, TEN, DUK, CYH, BGB, AAPL, SPY, SRE, ETN, INUV, UNIT, QQQ,
- Sold Out: KMB, VZ, CTB, GBX, SNDR, CVLG, NTCT, GWPH, NLY, STPK, DIA, LEN, WAB, V9G,
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 84,713 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 20,601 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
- Lennox International Inc (LII) - 29,397 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,397 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 29,415 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $369.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1662.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 7756.52%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 372.78%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceSource International Inc (SREV)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceSource International Inc by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 235.82%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.22.Sold Out: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schneider National Inc. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.23.Sold Out: Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG)
Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.08 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.63.
