Horrell Capital Management, Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, CommVault Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Horrell Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, AutoZone Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Huron Consulting Group Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, CommVault Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Greenbrier Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horrell Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Horrell Capital Management, Inc. owns 194 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horrell+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 84,713 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
  2. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 20,601 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
  3. Lennox International Inc (LII) - 29,397 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,397 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
  5. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 29,415 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $369.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1662.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 7756.52%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 372.78%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $220.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceSource International Inc (SREV)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceSource International Inc by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $1.51, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 235.82%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.22.

Sold Out: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schneider National Inc. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.23.

Sold Out: Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG)

Horrell Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.08 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horrell Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Horrell Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Horrell Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
