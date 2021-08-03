Focused Investors LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Added Positions: CVS, LHX, FDX, CI, JNJ,

CVS, LHX, FDX, CI, JNJ, Reduced Positions: ZBH, UNH, TGT, MSFT, MS, ANTM, NOC, LMT, MCD, HD, BAC, GS, JPM, PEP, TJX, AXP, RTX, KO,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Focused Investors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Focused Investors LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Focused Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,431,500 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Target Corp (TGT) - 953,700 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 548,200 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 564,300 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 772,300 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.878400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,250,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $231.044000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 447,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.