Focused Investors LLC Buys CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc
- Added Positions: CVS, LHX, FDX, CI, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: ZBH, UNH, TGT, MSFT, MS, ANTM, NOC, LMT, MCD, HD, BAC, GS, JPM, PEP, TJX, AXP, RTX, KO,
For the details of Focused Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focused+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Focused Investors LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,431,500 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 953,700 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 548,200 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 564,300 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 772,300 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.878400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,250,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Focused Investors LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $231.044000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 447,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.
