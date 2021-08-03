Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, IHS Markit, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: PFE, UPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, IHS Markit, NextEra Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.. As of 2021Q2, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,080 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 950,710 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 88,806 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Visa Inc (V) - 688,091 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,755,616 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 311,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $434.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 97,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $178.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.