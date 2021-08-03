Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, IHS Markit, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: PFE, UPS,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, V, DIS, COST, GOOGL, BLL, MRK, WFC, ECL, RTX, BDX, ROST, PH, ACN, TXN, APH, BAC, CRM, IPGP, ICE, EOG, KO, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: PG, CSCO, CVS, MDLZ, MS, MDT, HD, JNJ, OTIS, CVX, SLB, CL, NFLX, NEM, PEP, IBM, INTC, NVDA, CARR, TSLA,
- Sold Out: INFO, AWK, NEE, WMT, VRSK, AMT, VZ, CLX, IFF, TJX, MCD, RSG, RNR, USB, HSY, CBOE, DOX, PBCT, JPM, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,080 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 950,710 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 88,806 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Visa Inc (V) - 688,091 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,755,616 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 311,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $434.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 97,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $178.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.
