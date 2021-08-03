Logo
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, IHS Markit, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, IHS Markit, NextEra Energy Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.. As of 2021Q2, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lazard+freres+gestion+s.a.s./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,080 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 950,710 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 88,806 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 688,091 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%
  5. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,755,616 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 311,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $434.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 97,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $178.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.. Also check out:

1. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. keeps buying
