Equitable Trust Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, ISHARES TRUST, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Baxter International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Equitable Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, ISHARES TRUST, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sotera Health Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Baxter International Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Equitable Trust Co owns 362 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EQUITABLE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equitable+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EQUITABLE TRUST CO
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,133,958 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 880,805 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,363 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 347,842 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,388 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 2,133,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 662,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.251100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 814,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $569.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (SHZHY)

Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 185,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 811,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 107.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 275,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 252.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: 1st Source Corp (SRCE)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in 1st Source Corp. The sale prices were between $45.37 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $47.93.

Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $94.38 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $101.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of EQUITABLE TRUST CO.

1. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EQUITABLE TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EQUITABLE TRUST CO keeps buying
