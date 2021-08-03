Equitable Trust Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, ISHARES TRUST, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Baxter International Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, IGSB, INFL, 4LRA, EPAM, SHZHY, EVVTY, ESGV, VMEO, JUST, VSGX, TTWO, VALE, SHE, ADDYY, MASI, ASLE, RDS.B, BUSE, GILD, LCNB, NEM, EBC, GO, SMMNY, GSHD, REG, WING, TYL, WORK, CARR, DORM, DAVA, LIN, TROW, TRUP, COF,
- Added Positions: SHC, IXUS, PDBC, HCA, SIVR, MSFT, QQQ, GDX, KHC, CRM, CCI, XLB, PSA, HEI.A, BFAM, ICLR, BABA, KBE, AVGO, ADUS, VZ, RTX, TGT, SO, BKI, MS, T, LMT, JPM, PLUS, AON, CSCO, GSK, BP, CVX, DHR, NEE, MCF, CR, QRVO, ESI, HMTV, DLR, FRGI, DVA, DAL, SQ, VRRM, FOCS, CSL, CCMP, CVS, BLK, AZO, ATSG, QCOM, HCSG, KR, LSTR, MANH, GPC, FRFHF, NAK, NVO, ORLY, PRU, PEG, D, SAP, ESGR, SP, ENS, UNF, EME, LLY, DUK, IPAR, VRTS,
- Reduced Positions: BAX, TSM, AXP, INTC, ASML, TMO, ACN, HDB, AMP, TFC, ABT, XLNX, CP, IT, JNJ, PFE, PHM, HLT, CBRE, LVMUY, LBRDK, ARKK, DXCM, HON, RMD, CSLLY, NOW, IDXX, ILMN, NSRGY, PEP, GOOG, PYPL, AAPL, ADSK, XOM, MTD, WMT, DSDVY, SXYAY, ALC, MMM, BAC, KO, RF, SON, UNP, PDRDY, ABBV, SHOP, ABNB, ADBE, CMCSA, CXW, EW, JLL, STE, VRSN, ATLKY, MA, VRSK, DG, FB, ZTS, LBRDA, WXXWY, CRWD, ADI, BMY, SCHW, FISV, MKL, MRK, MCO, NOC, ROP, SBUX, TECH, VMC, EXPGY, TCEHY, ENV, AMADY, WDAY, IBB, ALGN, MO, CRMT, AMGN, CAT, C, EA, EMR, FAST, GIS, IBM, ISRG, NFLX, NKE, NSC, PNC, REGN, ROST, SBAC, SYY, TXN, USB, LULU, MELI, ULTA, MSCI, MTDR, ETSY, ELAN, ADYEY, PEJ, XBI, ANSS, BECN, BA, BRKS, KMX, CI, CSGP, ECL, GD, EVRI, GPN, KMB, MDLZ, MGM, MCD, SPGI, ODFL, ORCL, BKNG, TFX, DIS, WCN, WM, WFC, PRO, SSNC, GWRE, VEEV, CABO, TEAM, TWLO, COUP, BL, OKTA, RVLV, STIP,
- Sold Out: IAC, SNN, CYH, SRCE, KAHC.U, ABMD, QLYS, GE, FLR, PKI, YUM, CHTR, MPC, GLW, GWPH, GLOB, SEDG, BV, FIS, APD,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,133,958 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 880,805 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,363 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 347,842 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,388 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 2,133,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 662,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.251100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 814,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $569.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (SHZHY)
Equitable Trust Co initiated holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 185,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 811,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 107.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 275,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 252.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Equitable Trust Co added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 62.92%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: 1st Source Corp (SRCE)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in 1st Source Corp. The sale prices were between $45.37 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $47.93.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Equitable Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $94.38 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $101.79.
