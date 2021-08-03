Doyle Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: ICSH, SPHQ, OGN, WPC, CCI, ILMN, BX, GLD, IDEV,
- Added Positions: VCSH, BSV, AMAT, VIG, SPYV, SPYG, VEA, VO, VB, MRK, MCD, AMT, SPGI, NEE, QUAL, MSFT, AAPL, SPLG, VWO, AMZN, WMT, JNJ, PG, PEP, TJX, CRM, QCOM, GSG, VTI, ABT, PKG, ACN, AMGN, COST, SPSM, IWF, HD, ZTS, V, VZ, TXN, PFE, ROP, GPC, UPS, RTX, UNH, JPST, SBUX, VONG, DIS, TGT, ABBV, KMB, PAYX, VONV, SPYD, EA, SPY, CVX, DLR, VNQ, CSCO, VOO, RCL, NEP, SO, HUM, VLO, IBM, TER, VTEB, AXP, MMM, KO, NVDA, SPTM, LMT, SPMD, GIS, IWM, ITOT, MA,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, D, HEI.A, TSM, VYM, MINT, IWB, XLK, DDF, T, INTC, FDL, ETN, EMN, AZN, IVV, VPU, GOOG, FB, TSLA, VUG, PM, VXUS, NKE, ORCL, MCO, MDT, MFC, LOW, HON, FDS, EPD, STZ, CMCSA, BAX, BAC, ARCC, AEP,
- Sold Out: BMY, SYY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,684 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 325,461 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,339 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 227,481 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 415,594 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.24%
Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 390,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.550200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 887.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 301,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.386800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 415,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 808.83%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 317,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 185,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.
