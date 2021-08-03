Doyle Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Doyle Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Doyle Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Heico Corp, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doyle Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Doyle Wealth Management owns 218 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Doyle Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doyle+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Doyle Wealth Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,684 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 325,461 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,339 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 227,481 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 415,594 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.24%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 390,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.550200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 887.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 301,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 106.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.386800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 415,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 808.83%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 41,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 317,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 185,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Doyle Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Doyle Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Doyle Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Doyle Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Doyle Wealth Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider