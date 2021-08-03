Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. Buys CVRx Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, BiomX Inc, Sells BiomX Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CVRX, VOR, PHGE, RACA, ACET, NPCE, ZY, GRAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVRx Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, BiomX Inc, Therapeutics Acquisition Corp, Adicet Bio Inc, sells BiomX Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,379,064 shares, 29.98% of the total portfolio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 3,260,869 shares, 27.61% of the total portfolio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 2,449,183 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. CVRx Inc (CVRX) - 3,495,575 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 1,629,173 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 3,495,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,074,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in BiomX Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $4.370600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,133,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 728,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. sold out a holding in BiomX Inc. The sale prices were between $17.44 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $20.15.