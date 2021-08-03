Logo
Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. Buys CVRx Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, BiomX Inc, Sells BiomX Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CVRx Inc, Vor Biopharma Inc, BiomX Inc, Therapeutics Acquisition Corp, Adicet Bio Inc, sells BiomX Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+%26+johnson+innovation+-+jjdc%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.
  1. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,379,064 shares, 29.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 3,260,869 shares, 27.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 2,449,183 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. CVRx Inc (CVRX) - 3,495,575 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 1,629,173 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CVRx Inc (CVRX)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 3,495,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Vor Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,074,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BiomX Inc (PHGE)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in BiomX Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $4.370600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,133,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 728,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BiomX Inc (PHGE)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. sold out a holding in BiomX Inc. The sale prices were between $17.44 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $20.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. keeps buying
