Harrington Investments, INC Buys Amalgamated Financial Corp, Danaher Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harrington Investments, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Amalgamated Financial Corp, Danaher Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Avangrid Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Exelon Corp, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2021Q2, Harrington Investments, INC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harrington Investments, INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,023 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  2. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 158,560 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,394 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 13,893 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 26,165 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $301.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $337.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33. The stock is now traded at around $661.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harrington Investments, INC. Also check out:

1. Harrington Investments, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harrington Investments, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harrington Investments, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harrington Investments, INC keeps buying
