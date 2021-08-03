Harrington Investments, INC Buys Amalgamated Financial Corp, Danaher Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Exelon Corp

- New Purchases: AMAL, DHR, HASI,
- Added Positions: VZ, NFLX, AGR, VEEV, UPS, ECL, MSFT, AMZN, QCOM, JCI, EBAY, GHC, SBUX, INTC, ED, DE, CTXS, CHD, SYK, BOH, FSLR, ZM, COST, HMC, ORCL, AMGN, PG, PEAK, T, DLR, DISCA, EMR, TREX, HOLX, ISRG, KEY, GILD, WBA, MDT, ORA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, AAPL, SIVB, CB, GLD, PYPL, GOOGL, GOOG, GWW, XYL, SONY, SHOP, JPM, ASML, UL, SNY, CERN,
- Sold Out: A0B0, EXC, IAU,
For the details of Harrington Investments, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harrington+investments%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harrington Investments, INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,023 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 158,560 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,394 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 13,893 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 26,165 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $301.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $337.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33. The stock is now traded at around $661.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amalgamated Financial Corp (A0B0)
Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.23.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
