Harrington Investments, INC Buys Amalgamated Financial Corp, Danaher Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Exelon Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amalgamated Financial Corp, Danaher Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Avangrid Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Exelon Corp, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harrington Investments, INC. As of 2021Q2, Harrington Investments, INC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,023 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 158,560 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,394 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 13,893 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 26,165 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $301.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harrington Investments, INC initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.789000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $337.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harrington Investments, INC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $562.44 and $677.05, with an estimated average price of $642.33. The stock is now traded at around $661.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.

Harrington Investments, INC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.