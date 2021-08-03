Logo
Accel Wealth Management Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Accel Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accel Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Accel Wealth Management owns 855 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Accel Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Accel Wealth Management
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 102,753 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.95%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 46,303 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) - 50,260 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,933 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 162,520 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00%
New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 50,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.274500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $94.58, with an estimated average price of $90.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 75,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 162,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 182.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.779000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 65,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 271.59%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 161.37%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.026100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 102,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1134.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.611600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.

Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.

Sold Out: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)

Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $14.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Accel Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Accel Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Accel Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Accel Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Accel Wealth Management keeps buying
