Accel Wealth Management Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: FPXI, LSST, HNDL, KCE, BUG, GAB, PFFD, PFXF, CXSE, DRIV, JHMT, FPEI, PDP, JHMF, JHMS, PAVE, MRVL, FLGT, PLTR, JHMU, BCD, DVLU, IYT, TIPX, VSL, CLF, IIGD, JHMH, DFAC, FMAT, FTXO, XHS, KRP, NUAG, SDVY, AEL, CLTL, FSTA, MOON, TOLZ, USMF, LYV, NCV, NAD, BETZ, COM, ONEY, RESE, RFDI, RYLD, SCHX, SPHQ, SPMO, WDIV, AES, SRPT, BDC, BXP, FAST, FNF, HOLX, IHG, MLM, PETS, TTMI, MQY, BAH, PFX, PAGP, BE, PLAN, BYND, CMPS, FGPR, FGPR, AIRR, ARKQ, DSTL, FXO, GUSH, HDEF, IDLV, IDRV, IECS, IHF, IVLU, LEGR, PAWZ, PEZ, PKB, QUS, RFEM, RHS, XLY, GOLD, LEE, TU, ADXS, TEAM, VEI, STEM, OGN, CPER, EWEB, RWGV, SIMS, TPYP,
- Added Positions: CAPE, FTSL, QQQ, VOE, DGRO, FPX, JKH, ANGL, UTF, EVT, RDVY, VTI, CSB, KMI, PGF, QYLD, JPS, QCOM, XLU, RVT, DE, JKE, PFF, FPE, XLI, PTY, GLD, VBK, MDLZ, MPW, NRG, BHK, EMQQ, VUG, NCLH, VHT, COST, TRTN, NTR, HYLS, VCR, VDC, VGT, AMD, DRI, BX, PGX, SOXX, URA, VAW, VOT, VPU, XMMO, CBRL, CVS, CCL, STZ, EMR, NEE, MDT, MSFT, PEP, DIS, AUPH, GM, CGC, IMOS, FMB, IYK, MUB, VOO, XLF, T, LNT, ADM, BBY, C, COP, GE, HD, IBM, JPM, KR, PNC, LUV, SPTN, TXN, TSN, UBS, RTX, WMT, WM, NUV, TSLA, FB, BLMN, FCPT, IEFA, SCHD, TIP, VB, VIG, VOX, XLB, ALK, AU, NLY, BHP, CASY, TPR, EXPD, LHX, HIG, HVT, HSY, ITW, INFY, INTC, JNPR, KSS, LRCX, MAR, NSRGY, NOC, OKE, PCAR, PLUG, PHM, RF, ROL, XPO, SFL, SPG, TJX, TSM, TEX, TD, TRN, WAB, WDC, WMB, YUM, ET, MFM, MYD, BFK, PML, NMZ, JRO, WU, CSIQ, CHSCP.PFD, SXC, ALLE, BRG, ACB, QSR, CHSCL.PFD, LITE, YUMC, OKTA, ALC, DKNG, ARKK, DGS, DLS, FDL, FUTY, HYLB, IEMG, JKF, MGK, PSK, SCZ, SLV, USL,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, BSV, XOM, JNJ, BABA, GBF, LMBS, EPD, AMAT, USIG, KO, DUK, IGIB, QTEC, PFE, ABBV, PRU, CXP, V, ABT, MA, GIS, FXL, CNP, GILD, FIXD, AMZN, BSX, BMY, FDN, CAT, IGHG, IAU, BNDX, VTRS, BND, MCD, SPTL, GSM, SHOP, GVI, IYJ, BIV, PXD, VTR, XSLV, BP, CAH, CMCSA, EOG, VOOV, SPMD, LQD, UAL, UPS, VLO, GTE, IEF, PBW, SHY, HYG, PDM, VIS, JPST, JNK, XLC, XMLV, PNM, MO, SCHW, ENLC, F, ING, LKQ, LEG, MRO, MET, NVS, OGE, FHLC, PFG, SNY, SLB, MN, RMR, QD, CRWD, ARKG, ARKW, EMB,
- Sold Out: BOND, FBND, KEYS, BEN, FFG, MYF, NMY, RKT, SMFG, KALA, CNST, COR, WORK, NJR, STPK, DG, IEI, IUSB, MBB, MC, CASS, NNA, CPG, COHN, VALPQ, OVV, FTRCQ, FUN,
For the details of Accel Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/accel+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Accel Wealth Management
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 102,753 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.95%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 46,303 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) - 50,260 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,933 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 162,520 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 900.00%
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 50,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.274500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.819000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $94.58, with an estimated average price of $90.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)
Accel Wealth Management initiated holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $7.54, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 75,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 162,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 182.93%. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.779000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 65,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 271.59%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 161.37%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.026100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 102,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
Accel Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1134.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.611600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.Sold Out: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)
Accel Wealth Management sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $14.15.
