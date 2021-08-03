Logo
ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company ARGI Investment Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGI Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ARGI Investment Services, LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGI Investment Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argi+investment+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGI Investment Services, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,324,295 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 5,866,262 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 914,638 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
  4. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,820,124 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,092,395 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 2,947,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 809,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,220,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $192.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 47,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.17 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $260.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $174.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 83,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 425.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.327000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 91,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 743.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 265.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.514000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Sold Out: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.

Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $62.53 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $73.96.

Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $94.26 and $106.75, with an estimated average price of $100.96.

Sold Out: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGI Investment Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARGI Investment Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARGI Investment Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARGI Investment Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARGI Investment Services, LLC keeps buying
