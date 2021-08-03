ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

- New Purchases: SWAN, JPME, ISWN, XSD, PALL, IBUY, LRGF, SMLF, NRG, EWMC, PEG, DTE, INTF, QQQ, IGV, FQAL, ZUMZ, PRFT, MED, MGPI, PBW, ATNI, FALN, FORM, MLI, ALRM, DLTR, FTEC, PDBC, AB, ROKU, XLE, VTIP, VDE, FDMO, RDVY, HSTM, PZA, SPGI, TRV, RTX, IRBT, IRBO, GLDM, ADMA,
- Added Positions: MTUM, SPAB, IEI, RODM, CHDN, JNJ, VEA, EEMV, QUAL, IEF, USMV, MRK, AEP, DUK, EXC, GIS, K, EVRG, SPTS, STIP, KMB, ANGL, HYLB, VLUE, PCY, SPEM, USVM, VOO, VNQ, IJR, ISCF, PSJ, AAPL, EIX, PFE, PG, ABBV, IHI, IJH, IVV, IYW, VGT, VSS, AMZN, NFLX, VZ, BF.A, VBR, VWO, VXF, AXP, AMGN, ADP, DHR, NEE, BEN, GILD, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, IP, KEY, MDT, MTH, MSFT, NVDA, NWL, NKE, OMC, ORCL, PFG, PRU, SYBT, UPS, UNH, UFPI, WMT, WU, V, NX, MYRG, SPSC, FB, CFG, PYPL, KHC, FLGT, ACWI, BSCL, IAGG, ITM, LQD, MUB, ONEQ, VIG, VTEB, XLK, MMM, PLD, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ALL, AMT, AON, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BKH, BLK, BA, BF.B, CPB, CAH, CAT, SCHW, CVX, CSCO, C, CLX, KO, CMCSA, COST, SNGX, LLY, FLO, TT, JPM, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MAR, MCD, MS, NUS, OGE, PPL, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, SJI, LUV, SWX, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UNP, UHS, DIS, WFC, DNP, MA, TMUS, CHTR, TSLA, LGIH, BABA, ENR, VST, AOA, AOR, ARKK, BND, BNDX, BSCM, DGRO, ESGD, ESGU, HYD, IWP, SHM, SIZE, SMB, SPXL, VBK, VEU, VGIT, VOT, VT, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IVE, IVW, VTI, FITB, HPE, HBI, WBA, TFC, UNM, XRX, ETR, PNW, IBM, SLYV, ITOT, SPTM, JPIN, AGG, IJS, SPMD, IEMG, GWX, SHY, IWM, EFA, FLRN, SPIB, EEM, SPDW, SOXX, PRFZ, VUG, TIP, GE, BMY, PBCT, HBAN, LUMN, GPS, IWV, PFF, F, RWO, XOM, EPD, ETN, CMA, CVS, SPSM, ADI, IVZ, VCSH, VO, MO, T, IJT, GOOG, SHOP, MPC, GM, WSBC, SO, WRK, GLD, KSS, JPEM, HUM, HPQ, HOG, IWB, IWF, IWS, PSX, IYR,
- Sold Out: MET, FIX, ROCK, NSIT, DIA, SMP, WGO, PRDO, AAON, ADUS, VAW, MGK, SE, EGOV, LB, BTG, MRO,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,324,295 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 5,866,262 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 914,638 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
- Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,820,124 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,092,395 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 2,947,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 809,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,220,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $192.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 47,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.17 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $260.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $174.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 83,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 425.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.327000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 91,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 743.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 265.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.514000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Sold Out: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.Sold Out: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $62.53 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $73.96.Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $94.26 and $106.75, with an estimated average price of $100.96.Sold Out: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)
ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66.
