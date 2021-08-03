ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: SWAN, JPME, ISWN, XSD, PALL, IBUY, LRGF, SMLF, NRG, EWMC, PEG, DTE, INTF, QQQ, IGV, FQAL, ZUMZ, PRFT, MED, MGPI, PBW, ATNI, FALN, FORM, MLI, ALRM, DLTR, FTEC, PDBC, AB, ROKU, XLE, VTIP, VDE, FDMO, RDVY, HSTM, PZA, SPGI, TRV, RTX, IRBT, IRBO, GLDM, ADMA,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET, Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGI Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, ARGI Investment Services, LLC owns 390 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,324,295 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 5,866,262 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 914,638 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20% Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 4,820,124 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,092,395 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 2,947,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 809,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,220,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $192.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 47,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.17 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $260.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $174.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 83,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 425.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.327000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 91,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 743.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 265.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.514000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $95.65, with an estimated average price of $82.89.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $62.53 and $84.54, with an estimated average price of $73.96.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $94.26 and $106.75, with an estimated average price of $100.96.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66.