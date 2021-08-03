Logo
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yie

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/client+1st+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 254,379 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 830,465 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 377,385 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 283,022 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 227,608 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.51%. The holding were 283,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 227,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 148,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.979000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 88,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 35,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 259.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 178,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 160.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 44,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 47,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 135.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sold Out: Riverview Financial Corp (RIVE)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Riverview Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $10.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider