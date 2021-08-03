Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yie

- New Purchases: SCHJ, XSOE, IUSB, FALN, COMT, IXG, SCHI, SPLB, XLE, MEAR, BRK.B, ARKK, SCHP, XOP, UNH, IHDG,
- Added Positions: EFV, GOVT, SCHA, MTUM, IGLB, MBB, SUB, AAPL, V, FB, LOW, HD, BKNG, GOOG, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, SPIB, SHYG, RODM, IHI, SIZE, USMV, ESGU, FTEC, EFG, SPTL, IYG, QUAL, ACWI, IEF, NEAR, VIG, MGC, AZN, SHY, WPC, AOA, MGK, ABC, USHY, AMZN, VT, MUB, MA,
- Sold Out: PPL, EMB, CVX, RIVE,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 254,379 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 830,465 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 377,385 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 283,022 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 227,608 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.51%. The holding were 283,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 227,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 148,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.979000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 88,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $77.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 35,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 259.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 178,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 160.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 44,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 47,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 135.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.Sold Out: Riverview Financial Corp (RIVE)
Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Riverview Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $13.36, with an estimated average price of $10.79.
