Cypress Funds Llc Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells General Motors Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: CZR, F,

CZR, F, Reduced Positions: TMUS,

TMUS, Sold Out: GM, CRM,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells General Motors Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Funds Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cypress Funds Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 677,884 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 286,851 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,590 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,655 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 976,575 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.

Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.826000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 2,808,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.