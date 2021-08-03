Cypress Funds Llc Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells General Motors Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

For the details of CYPRESS FUNDS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CYPRESS FUNDS LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 677,884 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 286,851 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,590 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,655 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio.
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 976,575 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.826000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Cypress Funds Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 2,808,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Cypress Funds Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.
