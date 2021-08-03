Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Wells Fargo, Deere, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, JPMorgan Chase, O'Reilly Automotive Inc
- New Purchases: FCX, WFC, BBCP, CCF, AMOT, UFPT, CRWS, EML, BAP, HURC, MLR, NTIC, ODC, PLBC, SMID, TRNS, BMRC, USLM, ALOT, AUPH, MYFW, ACU,
- Added Positions: DE, CTSH, DIS, CFX, ZNGA, TFC, FB, AIG, CVX, MDT, MDLZ, PG, Y, PEP, PH, NVR, VFC, GM, WY, D, PFE, ABT, CAT, HBI, WNS, SBAC, LIN, ADM, VZ, FIS, PRG, MMC, ABBV, CMCSA, TXN, GILD, CARR, HIG, ALGT, HUM, TBK, BCEI, BCEI, FIBK, SHW, PSA, LANC, PLOW, CMPR, RCI, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, MS, MET, BWA, CHTR, LIVN, FRC, RRR, GRA, MAA, CUBE, SIVB, L, WCC, C, STL, POST, SJI, TJX, CRI, JCI, MTN, AAP, KKR, KEX, UGI, HON, ASH, OZK, XEC, COOP, RGA, TAP, BSX, SCHW, SRCL, BKU, SEB, SANM, ST, ESGR, RNR, FLO, BR, GOOGL, DEI, FWONK, FLOW, BHF, LYV, AVT, BRO, CALM, CHKP, STZ, ITGR, JLL, UDR, NTUS, PRGO, PII, PRA, RYN, NXPI, HDB, DFS, GRBK, LOB, BB, WWW,
- Sold Out: JPM, ORLY, HUBG, JNPR, BEN, ACC,
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 20,647,223 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,732,961 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 12,376,817 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 6,233,901 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 3,717,766 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 11,460,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,298,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chase Corp (CCF)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Chase Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.85 and $122.74, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.19 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 620,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,646,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $46.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,505,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,302,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 109.49%. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $658.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $67.79 and $81.13, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,055,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.Sold Out: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Hub Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35.Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.
