Element79 Gold Corp Completes IPO and Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Element79 Gold Corp Completes IPO and Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE:ELEM), is pleased to announce that the Company completed its initial public offering ("Offering") on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Corporate documentation and holdings can be found on www.SEDAR.com and www.element79.gold.Logo-2.png

Element79 is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential gold assets located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions.

The management and board of directors for the Company consists of James Tworek, CEO; Heidi Gutte, CFO; Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc. P.Geo, Director; Konstantin Lichtenwald, Director; Julie Hajduk, Director. The team has more than 80 years of combined experience in capital raising, M&A, and most importantly, mining project exploration and advancement.

Element79 is well-capitalized after signing a definitive agreement with Crescita Capital LLC. for a CAD$5-million equity capital facility. Element79 will have three (3) years to utilize the $5M to acquire and develop the Company's assets. The equity capital facility allows Element79 to drawdown on the $5M, at the discretion of the Company's management. The drawdowns are not mandatory, allowing Element79 to selectively utilize this financing tool when capital is needed.

The Company is looking to acquire several new properties in the coming months. Its starting point and initial acquisition is the Dale Property, situated within a stable and developed mining jurisdiction in Northern Ontario, Canada.

The Property comprises a contiguous block of 90 claims (~4 square kilometers in size, 4171 acres), situated in the northwest part of the Dale Township, Porcupine Mining Division, Ontario Canada.

The Property is easily accessible by logging roads or lake access.

Gold has been found by traditional prospecting which focused on shears and contacts within the Dale Stock where rocks contain weak sulfurization which is associated with +/- chlorite, carbonate, potassic alteration, and quartz-carbonate veining.

Till sampling, alluvial-stream sampling, and grab samples have returned highly elevated pristine-modified gold grain counts. Grab samples have returned up to 4 gr/T Au from weak shears and veining at locations mostly distant from each other suggesting there might be multiple auriferous locations within the Dale Stock. Its contacts with the mafic volcanic lithologies further suggest both quartz-carbonate vein and disseminated stockwork hosted gold potential also associated with chalcopyrite and molybdenite.

Recently the Côté Gold Mine Project (situated 45 kilometers south of the Dale Property) announced it is going into production. (Construction Decision Approval announced July 21, 2020, total proven and probable reserves of 4.7 million ounces. 69% of total reserve ounces are in the Proven category. Total measured and indicated resources of 6.5 million ounces, total inferred resources of 1.6 million ounces, average grade 0.5 gr/T).

'We are excited about our IPO and to start off on the right foot with our Dale property, having just completed our aerial magnetic resonance flyovers this spring. This provided us with great insight on where we can focus our 2021 exploration plan and continue to prove out the value in this greenfield property,' says CEO James C. Tworek. 'We are cashed up from our previous capital raising along with our drawable line from Crescita so that we can continue to focus our energies on M&A targets. We are in the process of reviewing other properties in different jurisdictions that would bring diversity and substantial incremental value to the company and our shareholders. The IPO is a great milestone to have reached as a team, and the first step of many great things to come.'

Additional information on the Company and the IPO can be found in the Company's final prospectus and listing statement available under the Company's profile filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of Gold and associated metals mining properties in Canada. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township.

Element79 Gold Corp.
Telephone: +1 (604) 200-3608
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in the company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Element79 Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654454/Element79-Gold-Corp-Completes-IPO-and-Announces-Listing-on-the-Canadian-Securities-Exchange

img.ashx?id=654454

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment