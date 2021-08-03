Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Uses GrowPod to Improve the Quality of Lettuce it Feeds their Animals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Uses GrowPod to Improve the Quality of Lettuce it Feeds their Animals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

"It's hard to find a project much greener than this"

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is now using a GrowPod to grow clean, sustainable food for their giraffes and other animals. The popular Zoo is located in Colorado Springs, CO.

"It's hard to find a project much greener than this," the Zoo exclaimed on its website.

The new GrowPod is energy, water and space efficient. And because the GrowPod's shell is heavily insulated, it will also protect the plants from Colorado's extreme temperature ranges.

According to Alex Crochet, horticulture curator at CMZoo, guests can feed lettuce to the friendly animals. "We use more than 3,500 heads of romaine lettuce per month. The goal is to grow about 55% of the Zoo's lettuce using GrowPods," Crochet said. "It's a small part of the giraffes' diet, but a huge part of our guests' experience."

Crochet's hope is to inspire visitors to the Zoo.

"Eventually, we hope to have our GrowPod set up in a way that our guests can learn more about sustainable farming," he commented. "As residents of a drought state, we Coloradans can take advantage of technologies like these to save water and still grow our own produce."

GrowPods are designed and built by GP Solutions. The scalable indoor micro-farms allow individuals and organizations to grow year-round with rapid crop cycles and robust yields, virtually anywhere.

An automated climate controlled environment eliminates the need for pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals.

"We are proud to provide the zoo with our proven technology to grow clean food while reducing water consumption, eliminating pathogens, and shrinking environmental impact," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions.

Advanced Container Technologies (ACTX), is the leading distributor of GrowPods.

For more information on GrowPods, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com

Or contact GP Solutions at: (951) 549-9490 or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information.

favicon.png?sn=LA63595&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheyenne-mountain-zoo-uses-growpod-to-improve-the-quality-of-lettuce-it-feeds-their-animals-301347506.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA63595&Transmission_Id=202108031510PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA63595&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment