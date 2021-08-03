Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Uses GrowPod to Improve the Quality of Lettuce it Feeds their Animals

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is now using a GrowPod to grow clean, sustainable food for their giraffes and other animals. The popular Zoo is located in Colorado Springs, CO.

"It's hard to find a project much greener than this," the Zoo exclaimed on its website.

The new GrowPod is energy, water and space efficient. And because the GrowPod's shell is heavily insulated, it will also protect the plants from Colorado's extreme temperature ranges.

According to Alex Crochet, horticulture curator at CMZoo, guests can feed lettuce to the friendly animals. "We use more than 3,500 heads of romaine lettuce per month. The goal is to grow about 55% of the Zoo's lettuce using GrowPods," Crochet said. "It's a small part of the giraffes' diet, but a huge part of our guests' experience."

Crochet's hope is to inspire visitors to the Zoo.

"Eventually, we hope to have our GrowPod set up in a way that our guests can learn more about sustainable farming," he commented. "As residents of a drought state, we Coloradans can take advantage of technologies like these to save water and still grow our own produce."

GrowPods are designed and built by GP Solutions. The scalable indoor micro-farms allow individuals and organizations to grow year-round with rapid crop cycles and robust yields, virtually anywhere.

An automated climate controlled environment eliminates the need for pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals.

"We are proud to provide the zoo with our proven technology to grow clean food while reducing water consumption, eliminating pathogens, and shrinking environmental impact," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions.

Advanced Container Technologies (ACTX), is the leading distributor of GrowPods.

