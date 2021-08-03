Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Stryker Corp, Zai Lab, Seagen Inc, Sells PPD Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hologic Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Stryker Corp, Zai Lab, Seagen Inc, Sells PPD Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hologic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vanguard Health Care Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Stryker Corp, Zai Lab, Seagen Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Oak Street Health Inc, sells PPD Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hologic Inc, Penumbra Inc, BeiGene during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vanguard Health Care Fund . As of 2021Q2, Vanguard Health Care Fund owns 102 stocks with a total value of $50.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Vanguard Health Care Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vanguard+health+care+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vanguard Health Care Fund
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 7,180,268 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 23,405,607 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  3. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 70,244,418 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 10,502,572 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
  5. Novartis AG (NOVN) - 21,001,073 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,977,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,165,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd (01066)

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.8, with an estimated average price of $17.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,353,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (00013)

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.3 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,290,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (00013)

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.3 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,290,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Angelalign Technology Inc (06699)

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Angelalign Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $380 and $434.8, with an estimated average price of $404.16. The stock is now traded at around $427.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $268.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,321,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 2026.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $147.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,072,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $158.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,090,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $2366.5 and $3225, with an estimated average price of $2725. The stock is now traded at around $2065.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,592,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $278.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 897,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 205.45%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,296,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.02.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Sold Out: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd (02196)

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $52.3.

Reduced: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 31.46%. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07. The stock is now traded at around $341.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 550,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vanguard Health Care Fund. Also check out:

1. Vanguard Health Care Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vanguard Health Care Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vanguard Health Care Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vanguard Health Care Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider