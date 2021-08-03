Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Stryker Corp, Zai Lab, Seagen Inc, Sells PPD Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hologic Inc

New Purchases: OSH, AGL, 01066, 00013, 00013, 06699,

OSH, AGL, 01066, 00013, 00013, 06699, Added Positions: SYK, ZLAB, SGEN, 4568, PODD, VRTX, BIIB, ILMN, HUM, TPTX, MRTX, KOD, SYNH, XLRN, TFX, NEO, MOR, HCM, BPMC, RCKT, APLS, KRTX, RVMD, ARNA, PTCT, 01952, SAGE, RLAY, CNC, SANA,

SYK, ZLAB, SGEN, 4568, PODD, VRTX, BIIB, ILMN, HUM, TPTX, MRTX, KOD, SYNH, XLRN, TFX, NEO, MOR, HCM, BPMC, RCKT, APLS, KRTX, RVMD, ARNA, PTCT, 01952, SAGE, RLAY, CNC, SANA, Reduced Positions: UNH, PFE, LLY, HCA, DHR, BSX, ANTM, INCY, BGNE, ABT, BMY, AZN, TMO, A, BAX,

UNH, PFE, LLY, HCA, DHR, BSX, ANTM, INCY, BGNE, ABT, BMY, AZN, TMO, A, BAX, Sold Out: PPD, SN., HOLX, PEN, ARE, 02196, SGFY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stryker Corp, Zai Lab, Seagen Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Oak Street Health Inc, sells PPD Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hologic Inc, Penumbra Inc, BeiGene during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Vanguard Health Care Fund owns 102 stocks with a total value of $50.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vanguard Health Care Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vanguard+health+care+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Health Care Fund

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 7,180,268 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 23,405,607 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 70,244,418 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 10,502,572 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Novartis AG (NOVN) - 21,001,073 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,977,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,165,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.8, with an estimated average price of $17.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,353,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.3 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,290,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.3 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,290,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund initiated holding in Angelalign Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $380 and $434.8, with an estimated average price of $404.16. The stock is now traded at around $427.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $268.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,321,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 2026.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $147.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,072,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $158.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,090,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $2366.5 and $3225, with an estimated average price of $2725. The stock is now traded at around $2065.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,592,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $278.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 897,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund added to a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc by 205.45%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,296,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.02.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $235 and $310.7, with an estimated average price of $272.54.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Vanguard Health Care Fund sold out a holding in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $52.3.

Vanguard Health Care Fund reduced to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 31.46%. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07. The stock is now traded at around $341.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Vanguard Health Care Fund still held 550,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.