Top 2nd-Quarter Buys of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund

Asia-focused fund invests in tech, banking and packaged foods

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Aug 03, 2021

Summary

  • The fund’s biggest new buys for the quarter were Shenzhen Inovance Technology, Uni-President Enterprises, ICICI Bank and Accton Technology
Article's Main Image

Earlier this week, the

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

The

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks sustainable long-term capital appreciation by investing mostly in Asian companies, excluding Japan, with a focus on emerging economies. It evaluates stocks using a bottom-up, fundamentals-based approach with a focus on long term results. The fund is managed by Sharat Shroff, Inbok Song and Winnie Chwang.

Based on its investment criteria, the fund’s biggest new buys for the quarter were Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (

SZSE:300124, Financial), Uni-President Enterprises Corp (TPE:1216, Financial), ICICI Bank Ltd (NSE:ICICIBANK, Financial) and Accton Technology Corp (TPE:2345, Financial).

Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd

The fund established a 9,612,923-share stake in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (

SZSE:300124, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 1.17%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 60.02 Chinese yuan ($9.28).

Shenzhen Inovance Technology is a Chinese machinery company primarily engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of industrial automatic control products and new energy related products.

On Aug. 3, shares of Shenzhen Inovance Technology traded around ¥81.80 for a market cap of ¥218.22 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “significantly overvalued.”

1422652705373016064.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.11 and Altman Z-Score of 15.73 suggest a fortress-like balance sheet. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is consistently higher than the weighted average cost of capital, meaning the company is creating value for shareholders.

1422653132634181632.png

Uni-President Enterprises Corp

The fund bought 41,964,000 shares of Uni-President Enterprises Corp (

TPE:1216, Financial), which had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 73.73 New Taiwan dollars ($2.64) during the quarter.

Based in Taiwan, Uni-President Enterprises is the largest packaged food production company in Asia, with a significant market share in dairy products, frozen foods, instant noodles, snacks and beverages. It also sells animal and aquatic feed products.

On Aug. 3, shares of Uni-President Enterprises traded around NT$75 for a market cap of NT$424.45 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “fairly valued.”

1422653677017092096.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.54 is about average for the industry, while the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 is typical of a financially stable company. The three-year revenue growth rate is 3.8%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -8.9%.

1422654269206679552.png

ICICI Bank Ltd

The fund invested in 12,676,655 shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (

NSE:ICICIBANK, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 1.15%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 612.54 Indian rupees ($8.25).

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India providing a variety of financial services to individual and corporate clients, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, investment accounts, insurance policies and netbanking.

On Aug. 3, shares of ICICI Bank traded around ₹681.40 for a market cap of ₹4.72 trillion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “modestly overvalued.”

1422654450174119936.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.19 is lower than the industry median of 1.98, while the debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59 is near the industry median of 0.58. The return on equity of 13.11% and return on assets of 1.25% are outperforming 78% of industry peers.

1422655284379242496.png

Accton Technology Corp

The fund took a 9,052,000-share stake in Accton Technology Corp (

TPE:2345, Financial), which had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of NT$291.67 during the quarter.

Accton Technology is a Taiwan-based electronics company that develops and manufactures networking and communication equipment and solutions, both as an original equipment manufacturer and as an original design manufacturer partner.

On Aug. 3, shares of Accton Technology traded around NT$331.50 for a market cap of NT$179.99 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is “significantly overvalued.”

1422658454983659520.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 8.52 indicate a very healthy financial situation. The three-year revenue growth rate is 14.4%, while the three-year Ebitda growth rate is 25.4%.

1422659302547640320.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 72 stocks valued at a total of $9.41 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 16%.

The top holdings were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (

TPE:2330, Financial) with 5.44% of the equity portfolio, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKSE:00700, Financial) with 5.36% and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005930, Financial) with 5.30%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in technology, consumer cyclical and communication services.

1422639129975443456.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

