LHC Group finalizes provider acquisitions in three states

PR Newswire

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that it has finalized acquisition agreements for three home health, hospice, and palliative care providers in Virginia, Indiana, and Arkansas. The initial agreements were first announced by the company in July.

In Alexandria, Virginia, the company has purchased Cavalier Healthcare Services, a home health agency. The acquisition represents a new service area, allowing LHC Group to better leverage its operations with a broader service area in the Washington, D.C. and Maryland markets and provide continuity of care for patients across contiguous counties. The agency will continue operating under its existing name.

In Evansville, Indiana, the company expands its services with the purchase of MSA Hospice. The provider will rebrand as OMNI Hospice in alignment with the company's home health provider of the same name, supporting its co-location growth strategy to provide multiple in-home healthcare services in certain markets.

In Crossett, Arkansas, LHC Group has purchased Ashley County Medical Center Home Health, bolstering the company's home health footprint in the state. The provider will continue operating under the ACMC name.

LHC Group expects annualized revenue from these purchases of approximately $8 million and that it will not materially affect its 2021 diluted earnings per share.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe", "hope", "may", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "plan", "will", "expect", "estimate", "project", "positioned", "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by LHC Group's management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and LHC Group undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in LHC Group's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors", as well LHC Group's current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:





Investor Relations Media Relations

Eric Elliott Mark Willis

(337) 233-1307 (337) 769-0673

[email protected] [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhc-group-finalizes-provider-acquisitions-in-three-states-301346521.html

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.