Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (the "Company") announced that the close of business on Thursday, August 5, 2021, has been set as the record date for the determination of stockholders eligible to receive the proxy and vote at the special meeting to be held to consider and approve the previously announced merger with Renovacor, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Renovacor").

On March 23, 2021, Renovacor and the Company announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Renovacor becoming a publicly listed company.

A proxy statement, once final, will be mailed together with a proxy card to the Company's stockholders. The final proxy statement will include the date, time and location of the annual meeting.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

CHAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. CHAQ raised approximately $86.0 million in April 2020 for the purpose of combining with a public or privately-held operating business. CHAQ was founded and sponsored by affiliates of Chardan Capital Markets LLC. CHAQ is Chardan's sixth publicly traded acquisition vehicle.

About Renovacor

Renovacor is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV-based gene therapies for BAG3 gene mutation-associated diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Renovacor's therapeutic focus is initially on cardiovascular disease, with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.

Temple University Disclosure Statement

Dr. Arthur Feldman is a founder and director of Renovacor and holds equity interest in Renovacor. Temple University has significant financial interests in the technology licensed to Renovacor. The financial interests are being managed in accordance with Temple University's institutional policy. Questions about Temple University's policy can be directed to [email protected].

