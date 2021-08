Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces New Three-Year, 25 Million Share Repurchase Program

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( NYSE:FNF, Financial) ("FNF" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new three-year stock repurchase program, effective August 3, 2021, under which the Company may repurchase up to 25 million shares of FNF common stock. Purchases may be made from time to time by the Company in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions through July 31, 2024. Under its previous three-year repurchase program, which expired on July 31, 2021, the company repurchased a total of 17.4 million shares of common stock.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the ability of FNF to successfully integrate F&G's operations and employees; the potential impact of the consummation of the F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business, political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

