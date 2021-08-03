Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces Appointment of Jonathan Lamm as Chief Financial Officer

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) ("ORCC") today announced that it has appointed Jonathan Lamm as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1, 2021.

"We were thrilled to have Jonathan join our team earlier this year as a senior member of ORCC's management team and are pleased to have him take on these important responsibilities," said Alan Kirshenbaum, CFO of Blue Owl. "Jonathan brings tremendous experience to the Company and ORCC will be in good hands with him going forward."

Mr. Kirshenbaum, who served as ORCC's Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer since the Company's inception in 2016 and will remain an officer of ORCC as an Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Kirshenbaum also serves as Chief Financial Officer of Blue Owl. ORCC is managed by an indirect subsidiary of Blue Owl, a $52.5 billion alternative asset manager that recently went public (NYSE: OWL).

"We are indebted to Alan for all of his contributions to ORCC and the broader Owl Rock platform since its inception. We have enjoyed tremendous growth, which would not have been possible without Alan's vision and the critical role he played in building a first class operational and financial infrastructure," said Craig W. Packer, ORCC's Chief Executive Officer and a Co-Founder of Blue Owl. "Fortunately, as Blue Owl CFO, Alan will remain very close to Owl Rock and we will continue to benefit from his expertise at ORCC in the coming years."

Mr. Lamm most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. ("GSBD"), a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Lamm was responsible for building and overseeing GSBD's finance, treasury, accounting and operations functions from April 2013 through March 2021, including during its initial public offering in March 2015. During his time at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Lamm also served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Goldman Sachs Private Middle Market Credit LLC, Goldman Sachs Private Middle Market Credit II LLC and Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. prior to the completion of its merger with GSBD in October 2020. Throughout his twenty-two years at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Lamm held various positions. From 2013 to 2021, Mr. Lamm served as Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at GSAM Credit Alternatives. From 2007 to 2013, Mr. Lamm served as Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at GSAM Credit Alternatives. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Lamm served as Vice President in the Financial Reporting group and, from 1999 to 2005, he served as a Product Controller. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Lamm worked in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche.

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2021, ORCC had investments in 120 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect subsidiary of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $27.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

