Tuya to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 18, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time (08:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +49 69 566 03 6000 United States Toll Free: +1 855 272 3518 Mainland China Toll Free: 10 800 1401785 Hong Kong: +852 30081745 Conference ID: 7990514

Preregistration Information

Participants can also pre-register by the following link. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dedicated dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique Personal Identification Number ("PIN"). A confirmation and calendar invite will be sent via email, including the above dedicated conference access information.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive from preregistering, then enter the passcode followed by your PIN.

Preregistration Link: https://services.choruscall.de/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2833402&linkSecurityString=4c382c2c2

The replay will be accessible through August 25, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +44 (0)121 2604862 United States: +1 347 549 4091 Access Code: 7990514

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya is the largest IoT PaaS business in the global market of IoT PaaS in terms of the volume of smart devices powered in 2020, according to CIC. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

