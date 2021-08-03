The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Preferred Unit Exchange

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Preferred Unit Exchange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (Nasdaq: REAX), a national, technology-powered real estate brokerage now operating in 31 states and the District of Columbia, announced today certain funds managed by Insight Venture Management LLC ("Insight Partners") have converted all of the issued and outstanding preferred units of Real PIPE, LLC ("Real PIPE" and the "Preferred Units") into an aggregate 17,286,848 common shares of Real ("Common Shares").

The issuance of Common Shares (the "Forced Exchange") follows Real's listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") on June 15, 2021. In connection with the Nasdaq listing, Real delivered a "Forced Exchange Notice" to Insight Partners providing for the exchange of previously issued Preferred Units issued to Insight Partners pursuant to the terms of the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement between Real, Real PIPE and Insight Partners dated December 2, 2020.

The Preferred Units were issued to Insight Partners as part of the previously announced US $20 million strategic investment by Insight Partners into the Company on December 2, 2020. For further details, please see the Company's press releases dated December 3, 2020 and June 15, 2021.

Early Warning Disclosure

This press release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation. The following private equity funds managed by Insight Partners and indirectly controlled by Insight Holdings Group, LLC, acquired 17,286,848 Common Shares pursuant to the Forced Exchange of Preferred Units (and reference to "Insight Funds" in this section "Early Warning Disclosure" means the following funds): Insight Partners XI, L.P.; Insight Partners (Cayman) XI, L.P.; Insight Partners XI (Co-Investors), L.P.; Insight Partners XI (Co-Investors) (B), L.P.; Insight Partners (Delaware) XI, L.P.; and Insight Partners (EU) XI, S.C.Sp.

Prior to the Forced Exchange, the Insight Funds had ownership and control of (i) 17,286,848 Preferred Units, exchangeable for 17,286,848 Common Shares, (ii) 17,286,848 Common Shares and (iii) 100,000 options of the Corporation ("Options") exercisable for 100,000 Common Shares, collectively representing approximately 17.73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming (a) the exchange of all of the Preferred Units owned or controlled by the Insight Funds for Common Shares and (b) the exercise of all of the Options owned or controlled by the Insight Funds for Common Shares.

Immediately after the Forced Exchange, the Insight Funds have ownership and control of (i) nil Preferred Units, (ii) 34,573,696 Common Shares and (iii) 100,000 Options exercisable for 100,000 Common Shares, collectively representing approximately 17.73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming the exercise of all of the Options owned or controlled by the Investors for Common Shares.

Insight Funds acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available www.sedar.com under Real's profile. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact Insight Funds at the details below.

The address of the Insight Funds is c/o Insight Venture Management LLC, 1114 Avenue of the Americas, Floor 36, New York, NY, 10036. Contact: Andrew Prodromos, Insight Partners, (212)-931-5239.

Real's head office is located at 133 Richmond Street West, Suite 302, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2L3.

About Real

Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is building the brokerage of the future, together with agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

Investors, for more information, please contact:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
[email protected]
646-755-7412

Press, for more information, please contact:
The Real Brokerage Inc.
Caroline Glennon
[email protected]
201-564-4221

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the NASDAQ has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=NY63514&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-brokerage-inc-announces-preferred-unit-exchange-301347429.html

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY63514&Transmission_Id=202108031630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY63514&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment