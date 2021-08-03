Eastside Distilling, Inc. Releases Its 3-Year Strategic Plan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eastside Distilling, Inc. Releases Its 3-Year Strategic Plan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Plan Highlights

- Achieve $69M Year 3 revenue for the consolidated enterprise

- Focus Craft C+B on proprietary end-to-end canning

- Focus Spirits on four key brands and micro marketing

- Utilize high cash flow from Craft C+B to fuel Spirits & EBITDA

- Build enterprise value with strong Spirits brands that enjoy expanded distribution

- Leverage the new executive management team to drive results

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink "RTD" craft cocktails, today announced its 3-year strategic operating plan designed to accelerate growth and optimize value. The plan will build off of the strong platform established over the past year and pivot to more focused strategic priorities going forward. Management is asking shareholders to vote for an increase in authorized common shares from 15 million to 35 million. Using a combination of debt and equity to build liquidity, the 3-year plan will source an estimated 7 million of the new shares to build cash from equity and make key capital investments.

Eastside_Distilling_Logo.jpg

Paul Block, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our focus is on proprietary capability for Craft C+B and micro marketing for our four Spirits brands, both resulting in high return for our shareholders. Our 3-year plan is realistic, the dilution to shareholders is minimal and the opportunity for growth continues to be robust. All of these objectives can be achieved with the execution from our new executive leadership team and the support of our Board of Directors. We are now in execution mode, and we are asking our shareholders to support this plan by voting "yes" to authorize the increase in common shares from 15 million to 35 million in the proxy vote at our upcoming annual meeting of shareholders."

Geoffrey Gwin, Chief Financial Officer commented, "the excitement from our shareholders has been much appreciated. We would like to thank Bigger Capital and District 2 Capital for their continued support. We also appreciate the interest in Eastside from other investors and we look forward to working together as we execute on our plan."

Key Strategic Pillars

  • Shift the mix of Craft C+B/Spirits revenue to 75/25
  • Rapidly build free cash flow from Craft C+B
  • Build enterprise value via spirits portfolio topline sales
  • Prioritize speed of execution in all we do without compromising ROI
  • Focus on depth vs breadth in our approach to markets and customers
  • Attract large core institutional investors for capital, constituency, expertise, and support

Financial Targets

  • The plan contemplates revenues approaching $70M in Year 3 (2024)
  • Ultimately achieving double digit EBITDA margins

Additional Authorized Share Usage

  • The plan allocates 7M shares for the 3-year capital plan and potential capital raises over the 3-year period
  • Additional shares above the 7 million would be used for accretive-bolt-on acquisitions that can catapult the company to the next level of revenue and value

Craft Canning + Bottling

  • The Craft C+B business will undergo a transformation, expanding mobile reach and adding capability in can printing, pasteurization and a high-speed fixed canning location

Spirits

  • The cash flow from Craft C+B will fuel the discretionary spend for Spirits and allow focus on 4 brands (Portland Potato Vodka, Burnside, Eastside and Azuñia) to expand distribution and accelerate growth driving the company's enterprise value

"We look forward to accelerating value by gaining market share in the fast-growing craft category," Block concluded.

Shareholders and investors interested in speaking with management regarding the plan can contact Amy Brassard via email ([email protected]) to schedule a conference call.

Interested parties can access the full plan on our investor website: https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the detailed description of Risk Factors in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue and profitability, our ability to reduce operating or other expenses, and the anticipated demand from the craft beer industry. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

favicon.png?sn=SF63837&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-inc-releases-its-3-year-strategic-plan-301347622.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF63837&Transmission_Id=202108031630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF63837&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment