Quaker Houghton Announces 5.1% Increase In Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a $0.415 per share quarterly dividend, a 5.1% increase over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.

Quaker_Houghton_Logo.jpg

Michael F. Barry, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We are pleased to announce our 12th consecutive dividend increase and our 45th increase since going public in 1972. We are proud of our track record of 50 years of uninterrupted dividends. Our business has demonstrated above market cash flow and we believe this cash flow will remain strong into the future, despite higher current year investments in working capital. Given our confidence in our business, financial performance and future cash generation, we remain confident in the ability to serve our customers and our shareholders well, which is evidenced by our continued dedication to annual dividend increases."

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

favicon.png?sn=PH63497&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-announces-5-1-increase-in-cash-dividend-301347406.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

