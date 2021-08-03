Volaris Reports July 2021 Traffic Results: 18% growth versus 2019 and 89.5% Load Factor

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris (the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports its July 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In July 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 23.2% and 10.3%, compared to July 2019, respectively. The Company capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+23.3%) and internationally (+7.3%), while maintaining a high load factor (89.5%). In July 2021, Volaris transported 2.3 million passengers, a record month and 16% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Last minute demand for July remained as strong as in previous months, despite the Delta variant. We have not seen any reductions in travel demand, and we reaffirm our capacity growth guidance for the quarter of 20-22% versus the 3rd quarter of 2019. This guidance assumes no demand softness as a result of the Delta variant.



July 2021 July 2020 Variation July 2019 Variation YTD July 2021 YTD July 2020 Var YTD July 2019 Var RPMs(million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,624 104.1% 23.2% 9,304 72.6% 9.3% International 691 215.0% 10.3% 3,294 70.9% (7.0)% Total 2,314 128.1% 19.0% 12,598 72.1% 4.5% ASMs(million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,813 60.9% 23.3% 10,863 65.0% 12.1% International 772 196.3% 7.3% 4,129 76.6% (5.2)% Total 2,585 86.3% 18.0% 14,993 68.1% 6.7% Load Factor(%, scheduled,RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 89.6% 19.0 pp (0.1) pp 85.6% 3.7 pp (2.2) pp International 89.4% 5.3 pp 2.4 pp 79.7% (2.7) pp (1.6) pp Total 89.5% 16.4 pp 0.7 pp 84.0% 2.0 pp (1.8) pp Passengers(thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,821 113.4% 16.2% 10,411 71.8% 2.7% International 496 247.0% 13.4% 2,379 80.5% (4.1)% Total 2,317 132.5% 15.6% 12,790 73.3% 1.3%

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 180 and its fleet from four to 94 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 470 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com.

