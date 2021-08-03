Elfun Trusts Buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Splunk Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Trane Technologies PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc

New Purchases: PH, SPLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Splunk Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells Trane Technologies PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Elfun Trusts owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 905,435 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 78,700 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,500 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,324,600 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,047,121 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $309.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 191,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 205,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 432,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9.

Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 36.06%. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Elfun Trusts still held 1,564,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.