Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc Buys Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Merck Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, United Parcel Service Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KITZINGER LAUTMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kitzinger+lautmann+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KITZINGER LAUTMANN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) - 1,417,188 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  2. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 436,569 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.74%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 321,990 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 775,868 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 274,385 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.31%
New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 476,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 220,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Essent Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.66 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 128.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 204,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 48.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 436,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 274,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 128.05%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 89.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.82%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 89.63%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc still held 35,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 98.12%. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $169.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.34%. Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc still held 1,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 42.53%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc still held 56,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 45.84%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc still held 4,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 38.12%. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Kitzinger Lautmann Capital Management Inc still held 8,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.



