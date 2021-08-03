First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: DFAC, LRGF, INTF, SMLF, AOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 142,293 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.44% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 817,175 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 175,543 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,358,164 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 809,687 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.99%

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 1,358,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 208,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 188,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 142,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 809,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 817,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 258,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 189,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 230,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.