First Ascent Asset Management, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Ascent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, First Ascent Asset Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+ascent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 142,293 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.44%
  2. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 817,175 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 175,543 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  4. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,358,164 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 809,687 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.99%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.71%. The holding were 1,358,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 208,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 188,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 142,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.99%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 809,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 817,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 258,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 189,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 230,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Ascent Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Ascent Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Ascent Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider