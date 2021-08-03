Logo
Forbes J M & Co Llp Buys NVIDIA Corp, BlackRock Inc, TJX Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Linde PLC, Zoetis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Forbes J M & Co Llp (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, BlackRock Inc, TJX Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Linde PLC, Zoetis Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forbes J M & Co Llp. As of 2021Q2, Forbes J M & Co Llp owns 114 stocks with a total value of $792 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORBES J M & CO LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forbes+j+m+%26+co+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORBES J M & CO LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,583 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,286,720 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.27%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,659 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,436 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 46,026 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.56%
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $880.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 11,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 65,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3692.49%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 68,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 972.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 140,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $168.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beyond Air Inc (XAIR)

Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in Beyond Air Inc by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.46. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORBES J M & CO LLP. Also check out:

1. FORBES J M & CO LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORBES J M & CO LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORBES J M & CO LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORBES J M & CO LLP keeps buying
