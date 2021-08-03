Forbes J M & Co Llp Buys NVIDIA Corp, BlackRock Inc, TJX Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Linde PLC, Zoetis Inc

- New Purchases: BLK, RIO, BOND, OGN, IEF, VCSH, TOTL, CGNX, PWCDF, YUMC, SRLN, VGT,
- Added Positions: NVDA, TJX, AAPL, NEE, JPM, ECL, HD, BDX, VIG, ADI, BRK.B, XAIR, MMM, CVX, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, LIN, ZTS, ADBE, PYPL, V, EW, DSI, RTX, GOOG,
- Sold Out: CTVA,
These are the top 5 holdings of FORBES J M & CO LLP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,583 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,286,720 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,659 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,436 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 46,026 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.56%
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $880.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 11,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 65,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Forbes J M & Co Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3692.49%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 68,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 972.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 140,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $168.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Beyond Air Inc (XAIR)
Forbes J M & Co Llp added to a holding in Beyond Air Inc by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.46. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Forbes J M & Co Llp sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.
