Montag A & Associates Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Facebook Inc, Sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, BSCN, BSCO, DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, BSCP, OGN, TBX, BSCQ, IYR, TYG, MIDD, COO, CNBKA, CM, RWL, SHE, PRDO, OTLY, MNMD, JEPI, MFEM, SPXE, RBLX, RYF, SWBI, SRC, MTN, IVOG, BNDW, VTWG, ACV, ZH, LILAK, HTEC, ARKQ, IZRL, ARKF, QMOM, BATT, DMB, BTX, SAVA, COIN, DNMR, CNCR, BBC, PSCF, FIW, ROBT, FCVT, FLKR, FCX, GTXMQ, PAVE, GPRO, RYH, DTEC, RCD, RYJ,

IVV, VCSH, MINT, FB, CTAS, XME, VB, OSK, RIO, GLD, PHM, CVX, ALGT, TBF, QCOM, AMZN, BABA, NKE, VDE, SATS, AAPL, IJR, AMD, STZ, IWD, ADI, ACBI, BA, CHTR, BSCM, XLU, SWKS, ZTS, CGC, MJ, IBM, RPV, BSCL, ICLN, ITB, LRCX, MRNA, PH, SPGI, SLB, XLP, XLE, SLRC, SYK, TGT, TXN, VCIT, ADC, ABNB, Y, MCI, MPV, BDN, CNK, C, CPNG, CRWD, CMI, DOCU, DKNG, EFT, EFR, EIX, FUTU, LIT, GGG, ITW, NVTA, KHC, LULU, MELI, NIO, NDAQ, NNN, NUE, OKTA, PLTR, PTON, TROW, NOBL, QRVO, REG, SHOP, SO, SQ, SWK, STWD, SCM, TSLA, TDG, TWLO, USB, UBER, VOO, VNQ, VBR, DLS, DNL, XPEV, ZS, CRSP, STLA, Reduced Positions: EEFT, VWO, FISV, CBRL, LVS, BURL, NVR, ABT, IWF, INTU, KRE, LUV, DIS, EBAY, KSU, LEN, WDAY, BLD, DHR, MCHI, WY, ISRG, JPM, EL, ADBE, CDW, IWB, JPST, MGA, SBUX, TFC, GOOG, ABCB, KO, MDY, T, CSCO, XOM, JD, MLM, MS, WFC, GPC, HD, IQV, MU, CRM, V, BAC, DRI, ICE, RSP, IJH, LLY, MAR, MRVL, PEP, PDD, PG, TMO, VIG, AIG, AMGN, AMAT, BK, BAX, WRB, BRK.B, BKNG, BWA, AVGO, BEPC, CVS, COF, KMX, CPRT, DEO, EXAS, GS, INTC, EEM, LAD, MCD, MRK, MDB, NEE, NVDA, PAYC, PFG, ROP, XLY, XLK, NOW, TJX, TRV, UMH, UL, UNH, VEEV, VO, VTI, VST, WLTW, CHKP, OSW, ARKW, ATVI, ASIX, A, AMP, ANTM, BP, BDX, EAT, CDNS, NET, COUP, DDOG, DAL, DG, DOV, DOW, EMR, ENB, ETSY, FTV, GFL, HSY, HLT, IEX, IR, NSP, IAU, OEF, SOXX, IOO, IYW, DGRO, KMB, MPC, MAS, MET, NFLX, NVG, PM, PSX, PINS, REZI, ROKU, RDS.A, SPSC, XHB, TOTL, SNV, TNDM, TDOC, TTD, TTE, GDX, BLV, BSV, BND, VOE, VTRS, VMW, VNT, WELL, LIN, RNR, TT,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Facebook Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Cintas Corp, sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Burlington Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montag A & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Montag A & Associates Inc owns 872 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 957,346 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 182,925 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,815 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 121,485 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,910 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 80,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 159,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 182,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 342,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 4076.00%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $390.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $222.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 138.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 117,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The sale prices were between $26.51 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.33.