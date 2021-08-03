Logo
Montag A & Associates Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Facebook Inc, Sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

insider
Aug 03, 2021
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Montag A & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Facebook Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Cintas Corp, sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Burlington Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montag A & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Montag A & Associates Inc owns 872 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montag+a+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 957,346 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.31%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 182,925 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.67%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,815 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 121,485 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,910 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 80,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 159,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 182,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 342,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 4076.00%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $390.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $222.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 78,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 138.30%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 117,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59.

Sold Out: Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT)

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The sale prices were between $26.51 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONTAG A & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
