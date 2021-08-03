Boston Financial Mangement Inc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, IDEX Corp, Ferguson PLC, Sells Republic Services Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Waters Corp

- New Purchases: XSOE, IEX, FERG, IAC, SE, VMEO, COR, LAMR, AGG, LOGI, QQQ, EBAY, NTRA, ETN, VO, NOBL, CFR,
- Added Positions: FICO, CCI, SMG, GSIE, FRC, GDDY, APH, LMT, AMT, CME, FSV, SITE, EQIX, CCOI, WRB, MA, BR, ADSK, VRSN, FAST, APD, GILD, BRO, BLK, BDX, IBKR, SLV, GOLD, IVV, GDXJ, HEI.A, AOS, DGS, NEM, WM, VEA, XOM, BAM, SBUX, VZ, KMX, VWO, FIX, PNC, YUM, IWV,
- Reduced Positions: RSG, TYL, WAT, VIGI, MSFT, CPRT, TSCO, WSO, DGRW, VCSH, SEIC, ADP, PEP, NDSN, PG, NKE, UL, IWB, DHR, GOOG, SPSB, AMZN, ABBV, BX, MCD, UNP, ROP, DIS, EFA, SYK, AMGN, ABT, EXPD, IAU, ADBE, GOOGL, IAA, HSY, TMO, CMCSA, IWF, NEE, SYY, ITW, VIG, ROST, PYPL, JKHY, VFC, FTV, TGT, CARR, OTIS, CI, FISV, NFLX, IJK, IVE, CVS, PTC, WBA, AVB, IJJ, VYM, ATR, VCIT, CTAS, LOW, MMM, QCOM, INTC, GNW, KO, WMT, RTX, RPM, EMR, IVW, ISRG, T, AXP, AVGO, VNQ, VTI, VEU,
- Sold Out: FNF, ES, BAX, CANG, IJS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 476,504 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 821,762 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Watsco Inc (WSO) - 351,131 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 694,387 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 304,335 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 502,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.32 and $228.15, with an estimated average price of $220.71. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 94,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 380.25%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $327.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.Sold Out: Cango Inc (CANG)
Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.16.
