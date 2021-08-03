Logo
Boston Financial Mangement Inc Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, IDEX Corp, Ferguson PLC, Sells Republic Services Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Waters Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boston Financial Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, IDEX Corp, Ferguson PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sea, sells Republic Services Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Waters Corp, Tractor Supply Co, SEI Investments Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Financial Mangement Inc . As of 2021Q2, Boston Financial Mangement Inc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+financial+mangement+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 476,504 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 821,762 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 351,131 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 694,387 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  5. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 304,335 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 502,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.32 and $228.15, with an estimated average price of $220.71. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 94,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 380.25%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $327.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Sold Out: Cango Inc (CANG)

Boston Financial Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cango Inc. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT INC . Also check out:

