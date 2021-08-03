Legacy Bridge, LLC Buys FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Equinix Inc, Sells Insight Enterprises Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

- New Purchases: EPRF, EQIX, CCI, CRWD, OKTA, GVAL, RYH, XLI, MLPX, OGN, FMAT,
- Added Positions: TDTT, AMT, DLR, VLO, CVX, PNC, JPM, COP, ITW, SCHF, VONV, DHR, CE, RIO, WFC, HON, MU, DAL, V, PANW, GOOG, ABBV, UNP, RPM, PEP, XOM, KO, VOOV, IWR, BLK, IVW, IJJ, IWS, PH, DE, CMI, CAT, XLB, XLF, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: NSIT, WSM, IWO, LOW, COST, QRVO, AAPL, TIP, PYPL, NVDA, VZ, KSU, BMY, VWO, DG, XLNX, SKX, EW, USB, BRK.B, UNH, TMO, VXUS, AVGO, WDAY, SQ, EEM, VEA, ACN, TGT, CVS, CSCO, FDX, ILMN, AMG, AMZN, CME, INDA, EWT, EWJ, EFA, GILD, GOOGL, FB, UPS, QCOM, NVS, DIS, LMT, TMUS, IFF, MNST, OTIS, FNV, CARR, MA, CTVA, NEM, DOW, GS, AXON,
- Sold Out: OCSL, TGNA, JBGS, FSP, SSRM, VNO, AUY, STAR, UA, IGT,
- West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) - 459,729 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 48,274 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,075 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 30,270 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,393 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 79,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $820.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 8,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $242.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)
Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.256400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)
Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 6145.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 82,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 167.92%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 156.58%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 389.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 147.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $186.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66.Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61.Sold Out: iStar Inc (STAR)
Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19.Sold Out: Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)
Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Street Properties Corp. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.37.Sold Out: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77.
