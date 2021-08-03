Legacy Bridge, LLC Buys FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Equinix Inc, Sells Insight Enterprises Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp

New Purchases: EPRF, EQIX, CCI, CRWD, OKTA, GVAL, RYH, XLI, MLPX, OGN, FMAT,

EPRF, EQIX, CCI, CRWD, OKTA, GVAL, RYH, XLI, MLPX, OGN, FMAT, Added Positions: TDTT, AMT, DLR, VLO, CVX, PNC, JPM, COP, ITW, SCHF, VONV, DHR, CE, RIO, WFC, HON, MU, DAL, V, PANW, GOOG, ABBV, UNP, RPM, PEP, XOM, KO, VOOV, IWR, BLK, IVW, IJJ, IWS, PH, DE, CMI, CAT, XLB, XLF, SYK,

TDTT, AMT, DLR, VLO, CVX, PNC, JPM, COP, ITW, SCHF, VONV, DHR, CE, RIO, WFC, HON, MU, DAL, V, PANW, GOOG, ABBV, UNP, RPM, PEP, XOM, KO, VOOV, IWR, BLK, IVW, IJJ, IWS, PH, DE, CMI, CAT, XLB, XLF, SYK, Reduced Positions: NSIT, WSM, IWO, LOW, COST, QRVO, AAPL, TIP, PYPL, NVDA, VZ, KSU, BMY, VWO, DG, XLNX, SKX, EW, USB, BRK.B, UNH, TMO, VXUS, AVGO, WDAY, SQ, EEM, VEA, ACN, TGT, CVS, CSCO, FDX, ILMN, AMG, AMZN, CME, INDA, EWT, EWJ, EFA, GILD, GOOGL, FB, UPS, QCOM, NVS, DIS, LMT, TMUS, IFF, MNST, OTIS, FNV, CARR, MA, CTVA, NEM, DOW, GS, AXON,

NSIT, WSM, IWO, LOW, COST, QRVO, AAPL, TIP, PYPL, NVDA, VZ, KSU, BMY, VWO, DG, XLNX, SKX, EW, USB, BRK.B, UNH, TMO, VXUS, AVGO, WDAY, SQ, EEM, VEA, ACN, TGT, CVS, CSCO, FDX, ILMN, AMG, AMZN, CME, INDA, EWT, EWJ, EFA, GILD, GOOGL, FB, UPS, QCOM, NVS, DIS, LMT, TMUS, IFF, MNST, OTIS, FNV, CARR, MA, CTVA, NEM, DOW, GS, AXON, Sold Out: OCSL, TGNA, JBGS, FSP, SSRM, VNO, AUY, STAR, UA, IGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Equinix Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Insight Enterprises Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, FedEx Corp, JBG SMITH Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Bridge, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Bridge, LLC owns 290 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Bridge, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+bridge%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) - 459,729 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 48,274 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,075 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 30,270 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,393 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.74 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 79,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $820.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 8,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $242.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.256400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 6145.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 82,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 167.92%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 156.58%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 389.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 147.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $186.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in iStar Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Street Properties Corp. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.37.

Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77.