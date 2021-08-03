Logo
Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Carvana Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Englewood, NJ, based Investment company Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 620 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landscape+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 559,513 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
  2. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 56,773 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.51%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 93,902 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.78%
  4. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 34,856 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
  5. BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 222,672 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 74,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 148,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 729,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 126,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 305,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 200,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 291.51%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 56,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 1594.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 273,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 1070.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 475,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 101,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 154.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 257,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 945.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 82,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
