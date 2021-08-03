Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Carvana Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Englewood, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 620 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 559,513 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 56,773 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.51% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 93,902 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.78% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 34,856 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 222,672 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 74,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 148,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 729,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 126,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 305,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 200,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 291.51%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 56,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 1594.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 273,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 1070.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 475,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 101,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 154.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 257,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 945.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 82,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Landscape Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.