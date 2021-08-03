Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Intuit Inc, HDFC Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells Netflix Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paycom Software Inc

- New Purchases: FITB, ANTM, GM, SGFY, CI, SIVB, ALC, TIP, VCSH,
- Added Positions: INTU, HDB, NTR, MELI, UNH, JD, SMG, NVDA, FSK, SE, ALGN, TTEK, MOS, PACW, WST, ZTS, ORCC, HCAT, ROKU, FCX, PGNY, IQV, ADBE, AGG, GLOB, DOOO, DEO, MA, BX, ASML, LMT, SAM, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, NOW, ABT, TFX, BABA, TSLA, MSFT, CTLT, AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, WNS, TMUS, FB, TDOC, BAC, PYPL, DHR, JPM, V, PG, HON, TT, BGNE, LYB, SYK, AVGO, BLK, PEP, BRK.B, APTV, ICLR, LEN, JNJ, TSM, CASY, TKR, UNP, LAD, CMCSA, YNDX, PNR, CSX, AMAT, COP, ETSY, ISRG, IBN, PDD, MSCI, BA, GBDC, ARCC, LOGI, MCD, TSLX, PSEC, MAIN, NIO, HTGC, CX, KC, YUMC, BCSF, CGBD, NOMD, MRCC, GSBD, SONY, AINV, GIB, CNI, GLAD, NEWT, NVS, STM, SNN, CG, TTE, WM, BBDC, OCSL, SLRC, NMFC, PFLT, TCPC,
- Sold Out: PAYC, PENN, NUAN, TTD, FSKR, CRM, GDS, PRMW, GSK, EDU, PAGS, GOOGL,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,640 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,672 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,743 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 119,539 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,965 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 267,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $395.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Signify Health Inc (SGFY)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.22 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 144,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $548.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 554.24%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 38,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 200.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 222,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 462,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1575.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 178.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.
