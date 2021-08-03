Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Intuit Inc, HDFC Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells Netflix Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paycom Software Inc

New Purchases: FITB, ANTM, GM, SGFY, CI, SIVB, ALC, TIP, VCSH,

Investment company Mckinley Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Intuit Inc, HDFC Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp, Nutrien, Anthem Inc, sells Netflix Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mckinley Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q2, Mckinley Capital Management Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,640 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,672 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,743 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 119,539 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,965 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 267,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $395.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.22 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 144,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $548.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 554.24%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 38,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 200.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 222,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 462,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1575.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 178.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.