Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Intuit Inc, HDFC Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp, Sells Netflix Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paycom Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mckinley Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intuit Inc, HDFC Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp, Nutrien, Anthem Inc, sells Netflix Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mckinley Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q2, Mckinley Capital Management Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mckinley+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 278,640 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 398,672 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,743 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 119,539 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,965 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 267,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $395.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signify Health Inc (SGFY)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.22 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 144,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $233.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $548.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 554.24%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $530.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 38,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 200.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 222,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 56.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 462,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 140.51%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1575.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 178.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 61,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:

1. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
