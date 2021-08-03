Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Eversource Energy, ISHARES TRUST, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

- New Purchases: DECK, VTI, IBDO, IBDP, AGG, IJH, VIG, IBDN, FOVL, PWZ, ITOT, MUB,
- Added Positions: LMT, AMGN, SPY, JNJ, WMT, ADI, BDX, TRHC, ABT, VLUE, QUAL, ICE, JKHY, CHD, CMS, ATO, PG, MCD, MDLZ, HD, PEP, SHW, CLX, UNP, VZ, CL, O, RTX, FDS, NKE, XEL, WEC, NEE, AMZN, AWK, MKC, CB, MDT, LIN, MSFT, PAYX, SPGI, SJM, SYK, APD, IBM, AMT, BRO, HON, BF.B, BR, AAPL, CSCO, CMCSA, ECL, CCI, COST, CBSH, UNH, MMM, AFL, VFC, ABC, XYL, ACN, LHX, TXN, EMR, FRT, GD, GWW, NJR, ITW, IVW, SBUX, PSX, BLK, ADP, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, VNLA, IGSB, DGRO, BSV, IJJ, LOW, USMV, XOM, QQQ,
- Sold Out: ES,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,221 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,037 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 50,595 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 93,208 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 38,174 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $430.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3366.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.
