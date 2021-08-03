Logo
Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Eversource Energy, ISHARES TRUST, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mattern Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Deckers Outdoor Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, sells Eversource Energy, ISHARES TRUST, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mattern Capital Management, Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,221 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,037 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 50,595 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  4. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 93,208 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 38,174 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $430.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3366.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
